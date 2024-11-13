When Elton John and Kiki Dee reunited in the 1993 for another hit duet

When Elton John and Kiki Dee reunited in the 1993 for another hit duet. Picture: YouTube

By Thomas Edward

It's an all-time karaoke classic.

If ever you're in need of a duet to sing with a fellow karaoke fan, 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' is often the first port of call.

The back-and-forth of the lyrics is almost impossible not to sing along to, in what was one of 1976's most timeless hits.

Of course, it was the sumptuous delivery of singers Elton John and Kiki Dee which ensured the song would echo through the ages.

It's even been on the end of a resurgence in recent years, thanks to appearing in the animated movie Gnomeo & Juliet, and when Elton invited Kiki on stage at the Dodger Stadium for one of his farewell concerts.

But it wasn't the first time that the pair got together for a duet since they stormed the charts all those years ago.

In 1993, fans of the two stars would see their worlds collide once again for the gorgeous duet, 'True Love'.

Kiki Dee and Elton John in 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Throughout his career, and even still to this day, Elton has made a concerted effort to champion artists he admires.

That's meant he's shared the stage alongside a number of music greats, both established legends as well as bright young things - just as he did at Glastonbury Festival in 2023 when he invited The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Rina Siwayama, and Gabriels' singer Jacob Lusk to join him.

But the 'Rocket Man' has a history of singing alongside an array of iconic voices, notably his 1993 album aptly titled Duets.

Due to the phenomenal success of his incredible 1991 duet with George Michael on 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', Elton decided to roll with the idea.

He invited a series of remarkable guests to sing with him, including George as mentioned, Little Richard, the Eagles' Don Henley, Leonard Cohen, Gladys Knight, Chris Rea, Paul Young, Bonnie Raitt, and even Ru Paul.

It wouldn't have been right if he didn't get Kiki involved, so that's precisely what he did.

Elton and Kiki have remained life-long friends since first working together. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Having already made history with 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', Elton and Kiki decided to make one of the Hollywood classics their very own.

Both singers chose to record 'True Love', the song written by Cole Porter which was made popular by Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly duetting in the musical film High Society.

It'd take one extraordinary performance from both singers to outmatch the 1956 song, which was also nominated for an Academy Award the following year.

If there was a duo whose chemistry could conjure something beautiful, it was Elton's and Kiki's.

The Bradford-born singer was the first British female to win a record label with Tamla Motown - it wasn't only Elton that knew she had a mesmerising talent, but it was one that he'd help nurture.

Elton John & Kiki Dee - True Love - TOTP - 1993

Kiki had rekindled her creative flow with Elton only the year before, having contributed backing vocals to his 1992 album The One.

Though this time, in what marked Elton's first album of collaborations with music superstars from past and present, he wanted to share the limelight with his dear friend Kiki.

That's exactly what happened when the pair stepped on stage together for an episode of Top Of The Pops in 1993 to sing 'True Love'.

It helped the touching duet climb all the way to number three in the UK charts as it was released as the second single from Elton's Duets album.

Whilst 'True Love' might always be out-remembered by their earlier, catchier, and infectiously joyous duet 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', it remains a beautiful testament to a love shared between two life-long friends.