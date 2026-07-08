Elton John announces return to performing for special final tour shows in Mexico

8 July 2026, 12:55 | Updated: 8 July 2026, 13:44

Elton John performing and in the poster for his recently announced Mexico shows.
Elton John will perform in Mexico later this year. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Sir Elton is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Mexico.

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Elton John has announced he will be returning to performing to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Mexico.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (July 7), the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer shared he was “excited to announce” he would be coming to Mexico City’s Banorte Stadium this October to play two nights.

“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart,” Sir Elton added.

“I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour which makes this return especially meaningful. I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years…”

Elton John originally announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back in 2018.

The tour had been scheduled to end in 2021, but due to the pandemic the show ended up only concluding in 2023.

Elton was due to perform in Mexico on his original tour, but those cancelled dates were not able to be rescheduled at the time.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer last performed in Mexico in 2012, so this autumn’s shows are great news for fans there who haven’t been able to travel elsewhere to see him perform.

Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Live From Dodger Stadium, USA / 2022)

Yesterday’s news comes just a few days on from when it was reported Sir Elton has signed a multi-million-pound agreement to appear as a hologram in a pioneering new Las Vegas production.

The 79-year-old will reportedly be filmed performing at Pinewood Studios later this year, where cutting-edge technology will then be used to recreate him digitally for an immersive residency at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

The venue is due to open next summer, with the show expected to become one of its flagship attractions.

But Mexican fans can rest-assured it will be real-life Elton they get performing to them this October!

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