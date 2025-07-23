Listen: The Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John duet reducing grieving fans 'to tears'

23 July 2025, 14:53

Sir Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne
Sir Elton and Ozzy collaborated on a song together in 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Ozzy’s death has inspired many to revisit one of the Black Sabbath singer’s final songs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, aged 76.

The Black Sabbath vocalist’s passing has led friends, fans and family to pay moving tributes to the “trailblazing” star, and also sent many to revisit the artist’s impressive back catalogue of work.

One song which has inspired a huge emotional reaction from Ozzy’s fans is his 2020 collaboration with Elton John, ‘Ordinary Man’.

In the track, a vulnerable Ozzy reflects on his life and legacy, revealing in the emotional song’s chorus: “I don’t wanna die an ordinary man.”

Listen to Ozzy and Elton's collaboration below:

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man (Official Music Video) ft. Elton John

“Don’t forget me as the colours fade,” the ‘Iron Man’ singer pleads elsewhere on the track.

“Yes I’ve been a bad guy, been higher than the blue sky,” the chorus continues. “I’ve made mama cry, don’t know why I’m still alive,” Ozzy questions, before coming back to the admission: “I don’t wanna die an ordinary man.”

In the second verse, Elton sings: "I don't wanna say goodbye, when I do, you'll be alright / After all, I did it all for you."

Understandably, fans returning to Ozzy and Elton’s reflection on the Prince of Darkness’ mortality have been greatly moved by the song’s increased significance following his death.

In the comments of the song’s official music video on YouTube, fans have begun to leave special tributes to Ozzy while reflecting on the track, which now feels like a message from the grave.

Fans leaving tributes to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 23, a day after his death.
Fans leaving tributes to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 23, a day after his death. Picture: Alamy
Friends Ozzy and Elton at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2004.
Friends Ozzy and Elton at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2004. Picture: Alamy

“We can all agree on one thing, you did not die an ordinary man Ozzy,” one person shared while listening to the song.

“We’ll never forget you, even when the colors will fade,” another fan wrote in response to Ozzy and Elton’s lyrics.

“Brought tears to my eyes today, and probably will for a while. Ozzy was extraordinary, and the world now mourns with [his family],” a third penned.

Elton John himself remembered his “dear friend” and song partner in a tribute posted to his Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Remembering Ozzy as a “rock god” “true legend” and “trailblazer”, he added: “[Ozzy] was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly.”

As well as featuring Sir Elton as a singer and pianist, ‘Ordinary Man’ featured Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan on guitar and bass, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums.

The song was the title track and third single from Ozzy’s twelfth and penultimate studio album, which was released in February 2020.

Released ahead of the album on January 10, ‘Ordinary Man’ debuted a couple of weeks before Ozzy revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

