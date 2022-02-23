Elton John forced to make emergency landing after private jet failure at 10,000ft

By Mayer Nissim

Elton John was flying to New York when his private jet suffered a hydraulic failure.

Sir Elton John's final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been far from smooth.

He's repeatedly had to postpone live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an awkward fall and his own positive COVID test, and now the singer has also battled private jet problems at 10,000ft.

Sir Elton's private the twin-jet Bombardier Global Express suffered hydraulic failure shortly after setting off on its journey to New York yesterday (February 22), The Sun reports.

The pilot sent a message to air traffic control and returned to Farnborough Airport in Hants, with ambulance crews, firefighters and police alerted.

Eyewitness Philip Thomson told the newspaper: "The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed.

Elton John. Picture: Alamy

"The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it. The aircraft's nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air."

He added: "A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst.

"It was only at the third attempt to land that the plane got down. The pilot made a flatter approach and the wind had dropped slightly. Everyone watching was mightily relieved."

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "Firefighters from Rushmoor, Hartley Wintney, Basingstoke, Fleet, Yateley and Surrey FRS were called at 11.16 on Monday morning to an incident at Farnborough Airport.

"No action was taken by HIWFRS with the incident dealt with by the airport fire service."

Sir Elton later caught another flight and made it it to New York in time for the show.

He confirmed his arrival with a post on Twitter reading: "Hello New York! See you @TheGarden tonight 🚀🚀🚀"