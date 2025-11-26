Elton John announces HUGE concert despite retirement and health struggles

Elton John will perform a huge show in Brazil next year. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Sir Elton John has big plans for 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite retiring at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2023, many fans doubted that would be the last time Sir Elton John played a big show.

And they were right, as Elton has taken to the stage a few times since, including his performances this year with his recent album partner Brandi Carlile.

But next year, the 78-year-old is preparing to go even bigger by headlining the closing night of Rock in Rio festival 2026.

The first performer to be announced for next September’s Brazilian festival, Sir Elton shared in a statement celebrating the announcement: “I’ve always had a fantastic time whenever we’ve played in Brazil.

“I didn’t manage to get to South America for the farewell tour, so when Rock In Rio asked me to play, I said yes immediately...

“The energy these big one-off shows have been giving me since I stopped touring is unbeatable,” he added.

“As a band, we’re playing brilliantly and we’re sounding as good as we ever have, and, importantly, we're still really loving playing together.

“I really cannot wait to return to Brazil next summer,” he concluded.

At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self

Elton’s Rock in Rio news comes at the same time Variety published an illuminating new interview with the singer.

In the feature, Elton opened up about his work with his charity, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and how “enraged” he is that, especially in recent years, the movement to eradicate AIDS has faced several “roadblocks” caused by uncooperative global powers.

He also revealed how he is still struggling with partial blindness following an eye infection he had in June 2024.

“It’s been devastating,” he said. “The last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven’t been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything...

“I’ve just gotta be patient that someday science will help me with this one,” he added. “It’s exactly like the AIDS situation. You mustn’t give up hope, you must be stoic, you must be strong and you must always try and batter the door down to try and improve things.”