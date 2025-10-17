Elton John joins Sam Fender for emotional new track – listen here

Elton John has featured on a new track from Sam Fender. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ star has collaborated with Sam on a new song for the deluxe edition of his award-winning album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Elton John features on Sam Fender’s new track ‘Talk to You’, which was released today.

An emotional song written about the end of a long relationship, Elton’s involvement comes from him lending his piano skills to the track.

Speaking about collaborating with ‘17 Going Under’ hitmaker Sam, Elton shared in a statement about the song: “Sam was writing and recording in a studio in West London and called to say he’d written a song with a piano riff that he thought would sound great with me playing it.

“I couldn’t resist, and it was so much fun playing it for him,” he continued.

Listen to 'Talk to You' here:

Sam Fender & Elton John - Talk to You (Official Visualiser)

““I truly love Sam. He’s been a friend for many, many years and it’s incredible to see him grow into being a truly world class artist," Elton added.

Speaking about inviting Sir Elton to feature on the track, Sam shared: “I was playing around with the riff and thought what I need is a really good pianist and then hmmm, I wonder who I can call? And of course, who better than Elton John.”

Describing the song, he added: “It’s a song about the end of a long relationship – about the regret, the mistakes and the lessons that come with it. It’s that feeling of losing your best friend and coming to terms with that.”

‘Talk to You’ is an early release from the deluxe edition of Sam Fender’s third album, People Watching, which will be out on December 5.

Sam Fender and his band pose with their Mercury Music Award. Picture: Getty

The song’s release happens to coincide with what has been a huge 24 hours for Sam, as People Watching won him the Mercury Prize at last night’s ceremony, which was held for the first time in Newcastle – Sam's home town.

After accepting his award, the 31-year-old gushed in the winners’ room: “It’s an absolute honour and it’s amazing it’s happened up here, for the first time outside of London.

“I think it’s a really important thing that’s happened right now in the music industry – I think it’s great.”