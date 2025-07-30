Elton John celebrates his sobriety birthday with his sons in emotional post

Sir Elton John with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah in March 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Sir Elton John shared an emotional message of gratitude to his family, friends and fans for their love and support on his 35th sobriety birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ artist shared a photo of the cards and flowers he had received to mark the event along with the caption: “Grateful for all the love on my sobriety birthday.”

In the picture, a card signed by Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, could be seen in the foreground, along with another card addressed from his “the Rocket family”.

“Happy 35th Birthday! We are so proud of you!” Elton’s card from his husband and sons reads.

The photo also shows two framed drawings in the background, which were possibly made as extra gifts by the singer’s sons.

Elton John sought help for alcohol and drug addiction in the late 80s, becoming sober as yesterday's (July 29) anniversary celebrations suggest in 1990.

The iconic performer has since been open about his struggle with drugs and alcohol, and how during the worst years of his addiction, his drug and alcohol use nearly cost him his life.

“When I look back I shudder at the behaviour and what I was doing to myself,” he reflected in a 2010 interview with Piers Morgan.

Elton John Reveals How Cocaine and Alcohol Almost Killed Him | Piers Morgan's Life Stories

“I would have an epileptic seizure and turn blue, and people would find me on the floor and put me to bed, and then 40 minutes later I’d be snorting another line,” he admitted.

Speaking with Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway in April this year, the 78-year-old admitted drugs were his biggest regret.

Asked what advice he’d give his younger self, he replied: “Never take drugs.

“I took drugs, it took me down, and then when I recovered, I had to go through that journey to become the person that I am,” he shared.

At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self

But even though this journey “did land me up where I am now,” Elton was clear he “wouldn’t want” to repeat those mistakes if given a second chance.

During the interview, Elton gushed about being a parent to Zachary and Elijah.

“They are our life,” Elton said on his and David’s behalf.

“The biggest challenge [in life] of course is being a parent, and it’s the most wonderful challenge you’ll ever have,” he added.