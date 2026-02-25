Elton John’s sons enjoy fun-filled snowy getaway in rare photos

25 February 2026, 12:25 | Updated: 25 February 2026, 17:48

Elton John and David Furnish with their sons Zachary and Elijah in 2025.
Elton John and David Furnish with their sons Zachary and Elijah in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer’s husband David Furnish has shared some sweet photos of the family on a recent ski holiday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Elton John’s sons Zachary and Elijah have been enjoying a family holiday in the snow.

The two teenagers are the stars of the show in a set of action-filled snaps which their dad David Furnish shared to his Instagram on Tuesday (February 24).

In the videos and photos, Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 13, can be seen alongside David skiing and snowboarding down some Swiss slopes.

“The half-term tradition continues - a LOT of snow and a LOT of laughter…..!” David captioned the carousel of memories.

In the family’s first photo, Zachary and Elijah are photographed wearing matching Canadian winter Olympics hockey jerseys in reference to their Dad’s Canadian roots.

In another pic, the pair can be seen sat atop two giant letters ‘Z’ and ‘E’, holding hands.

Sir Elton and David have in the past been very guarded about sharing photos of Zachary and Elijah online, and these photos still keep the pair's relative anonymity due to their winter wear.

But as their sons get older, it’s clear the family are planning to share more of their life together with fans.

At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self

In January, David shared a photo of his son’s faces for the first time when he posted a picture of them smiling with him, Elton and Donatella Versace to Instagram.

“Ringing in the New Year Donatella style,” the 63-year-old captioned the photo.

The pair’s sons have also joined their dads for a few public events over the years, such as several of Elton’s annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing parties and some of his football team Watford’s games.

Zachary and Elijah with their dads at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in 2015.
Zachary and Elijah with their dads at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in 2015. Picture: Getty

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John's best songs

Elton John's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John named Global Player Awards Legend for 2025! See full list of winners here

Elton John named Global Player Awards Legend for 2025! See full list of winners here

Elton John will perform a huge show in Brazil next year

Elton John announces HUGE concert despite retirement and health struggles

Elton John performed a moving tribute to Brian Wilson on Saturday.

Watch Elton John sing emotional 'God Only Knows' tribute to his idol Brian Wilson

These ten songs were all written in a surprisingly short amount of time.

10 incredible songs written in 30 minutes (or less!)

Features

Latest Music News

Phil Collins and Luther Vandross are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees.

Phil Collins and Luther Vandross nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Music

Robbie Williams Performs At O2 Academy Brixton

Robbie Williams announces BRITs Week 26 for War Child gig: Date, tickets and venue confirmed

Robbie Williams

Shania Twain and Harry Styles

Shania Twain to support Harry Styles for six massive Wembley Stadium shows

Shania Twain

Watch the moment Dolly Parton gets the strangest 80th birthday gift from U2 legend Bono

Watch the moment Dolly Parton gets the strangest 80th birthday gift from U2 legend Bono

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton - Light of a Clear Blue Morning ft. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba

Dolly Parton remakes 'Light Of A Clear Blue Morning': Lyrics, video and special guest stars revealed

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper