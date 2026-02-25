Elton John’s sons enjoy fun-filled snowy getaway in rare photos

Elton John and David Furnish with their sons Zachary and Elijah in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer’s husband David Furnish has shared some sweet photos of the family on a recent ski holiday.

Sir Elton John’s sons Zachary and Elijah have been enjoying a family holiday in the snow.

The two teenagers are the stars of the show in a set of action-filled snaps which their dad David Furnish shared to his Instagram on Tuesday (February 24).

In the videos and photos, Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 13, can be seen alongside David skiing and snowboarding down some Swiss slopes.

“The half-term tradition continues - a LOT of snow and a LOT of laughter…..!” David captioned the carousel of memories.

In the family’s first photo, Zachary and Elijah are photographed wearing matching Canadian winter Olympics hockey jerseys in reference to their Dad’s Canadian roots.

In another pic, the pair can be seen sat atop two giant letters ‘Z’ and ‘E’, holding hands.

Sir Elton and David have in the past been very guarded about sharing photos of Zachary and Elijah online, and these photos still keep the pair's relative anonymity due to their winter wear.

But as their sons get older, it’s clear the family are planning to share more of their life together with fans.

In January, David shared a photo of his son’s faces for the first time when he posted a picture of them smiling with him, Elton and Donatella Versace to Instagram.

“Ringing in the New Year Donatella style,” the 63-year-old captioned the photo.

The pair’s sons have also joined their dads for a few public events over the years, such as several of Elton’s annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing parties and some of his football team Watford’s games.