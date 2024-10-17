When Taron Egerton teamed up with Elton John for soaring ‘Tiny Dancer’ duet

17 October 2024, 14:12

Taron Egerton played Elton John in his 2019 biopic 'Rocket Man', and proved his singing chops beforehand with a gorgeous duet of 'Tiny Dancer' with the legend himself.
By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's one of his most enduring songs.

So it's no wonder countless artists have taken on Elton John's wistful piano ballad 'Tiny Dancer' over the years.

The likes of Miley Cyrus, Tim McGraw, Florence + the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Britney Spears have all lent their pipes to the gorgeous ode to the "free spirits" he and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin encountered in California during the early seventies.

Another star whose spin on the song had slightly more pressure attached to it, however, was actor Taron Egerton.

That's because he was tasked with playing Elton John in the 2019 biopic, Rocketman, as we all now know.

Of course, he was committed to the challenge, re-recording all of Elton's songs with his own voice for the critically acclaimed film.

And in 2019, ahead of the movie's official release, Egerton proved he had the chops to play and perform like Elton, by duetting with the man himself on the timeless classic 'Tiny Dancer'.

Taron Egerton and Elton John in 2020. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)
Each year, Elton hosts an afterparty once the Academy Awards have come to a close, welcoming a list of enviable names that grace the silver screen.

In 2019, he and Taron treated the glittering guests in attendance to an impromptu performance that they'll never forget.

During an auction on the night in benefit of the musician's AIDS Foundation, Egerton joined Elton on the piano to croon through one of his most beloved tunes.

Even with the imperious Elton sat across from him, Egerton more than holds his own, belting out the higher notes which Elton's voice can no longer reach and taking the lead for the majority of the song.

In tandem when the last chorus comes in, their voices sounded perfectly in harmony - it's a surprise they didn't arrange a tour with the two of them performing together.

Elton John & Taron Egerton - ‘Tiny Dancer’ (Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party)

Rocketman wouldn't be released until May of that year, but the pair's duet offered fans a glimpse of Taron's incredible portrayal, both his presence on stage and the personal drama that engulfed Elton's life throughout his career.

The biopic was directed by Dexter Fletcher, who replaced Bryan Singer to direct Bohemian Rhapsody when the latter was fired.

Funnily enough on that very same night, Rami Malek took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the one and only Freddie Mercury.

No doubt Elton and Taron thought lightning might've struck twice with Fletcher at the helm of Rocketman, certainly proving his singing talents were worthy of a nod.

Sadly an Oscar win evaded Egerton for his Elton portrayal, though he did bag a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.

Rocketman (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Egerton's vibrant portrayal of Elton John bagged him a Golden Globe.
It's strange to think given its classic status, but when Elton John released his now-iconic ballad 'Tiny Dancer', it wasn't an immediate hit.

Failing to even crack the top 40 of the US singles chart at the time, it wasn't until 2000 rock music drama Almost Famous revived the song's fortunes.

Years later, Elton recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine: "Jeffrey Katzenberg called me and said, 'There's a scene in this film which is going to make 'Tiny Dancer' a hit all over again.'

"When I saw it, I said, 'Oh my God!' I used to play 'Tiny Dancer' in England and it would go down like a lead zeppelin. Cameron [Crowe, the film director] resurrected that song."

