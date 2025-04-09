Exclusive

Vanessa Williams reveals Elton John’s advice for The Devil Wears Prada

Vanessa Williams will be starring in the West End show until October. Picture: Smooth Radio/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The Devil Wears Prada stars the Ugly Betty actress as icy fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

Vanessa Williams has revealed what Sir Elton John had to say to the cast of his new musical, The Devil Wears Prada.

The ‘Save the Best for Last’ singer stars as nightmare fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the West End adaptation of the 00s book and film of the same name.

Speaking with Smooth Radio’s Paul Phear ahead of extending her run at London’s Dominion Theatre, Vanessa revealed that thankfully, Sir Elton’s involvement in the project as its composer was far from Miranda-like.

Watch Vanessa and Paul's full interview below:

Vanessa Williams talks 'Save the Best for Last' memories and starring in the Devil Wears Prada Musical

“Elton was so happy with [the show],” the former Miss America turned triple-threat performer gushed.

“The scale of it all, he was really happy... I got no notes from him,” she revealed.

“I got the chance to go to his house for dinner which was amazing! But no, he was just really, really happy with where it is.”

“Not your typical musical”

The Devil Wears Prada’s cast have been able to take Elton's vote of confidence and run with it.

“It’s turned into an experience,” Vanessa explained, revelling in how every show sees the audience drawn into the iconic action that’s happening on stage.

The Devil Wears Prada | 2024 West End Trailer

“It doesn’t feel like your typical musical,” recalling how some superfans interact with the show while the cast are on stage.

The Devil Wears Prada’s run at the Dominion Theatre has been extended until January 2026, and last month it was revealed Vanessa herself would be extending her time as Miranda until October 2025.

Asked what has swayed her to extend her eight-shows-a-week commitment, Vanessa replied: “I can’t deny, the fans and the roar of the crowd is very, very invigorating and seductive.

“It’s turned into this event, and I’m here for [it]!” she added, smiling.

“An elusive dream”

Growing up just 45 minutes out from New York City, the Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives star explained that “Broadway was always there” to inspire her to pursue a career in musical theatre when she was growing up.

But still, the My Brother actress considers her success on the stage, screen, catwalk and recording studio an “elusive dream" come true that she "never thought would actually happen.”

Performing on stage comes naturally to the former Miss America, however.

“I feel at home on stage. I love being part of an ensemble, I love when the music starts and the band starts to play and you’re just getting ready for the show,” she said.

Saving the best to last...

Moving from musicals to her music career, Vanessa was clear that “of course” Smooth favourite ‘Save The Best To Last’ is still a part of her world, despite how it is now almost 25 years since she first recorded the hit song.

“I’m always amazed that it’s such a part of my fans lives. Whether it was a wedding song, whether it was a prom song, I love to hear the stories about how it affected them,” the 62-year-old shared.

Vanessa Williams - Save The Best For Last (Official Music Video)

“And I’m always amazed when I think back to listening to the demo... [I remember] knowing it was a melody that I couldn’t stop thinking about, but I had no idea what a worldwide hit it would be.”

Vanessa revealed to Paul she really is aware of all the ways her track has stuck in the public consciousness – even when one of those is a 90s advert for Bisto gravy!

“Didn’t you play it for some gravy ad?” she said, laughing as she realised: “A particular [British] generation knows me for that, as opposed to the hit song before that!”

