Elton John has limited vision in one of his eyes and has spent the summer 'quietly recuperating'

3 September 2024, 18:32 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 18:47

Elton John has limited vision in one of his eyes and spent the summer 'quietly recuperating'
Elton John has limited vision in one of his eyes and spent the summer 'quietly recuperating'. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

The music icon has been dealing with a severe eye infection which has impacted his vision.

Elton John currently has limited vision in one of his eyes after dealing with a severe eye infection.

The music legend took to social media to make the announcement, explaining that recovery has been "an extremely slow process".

The 77-year-old added: "It will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

The music icon has been dealing with a severe eye infection which has impacted his vision.
The music icon has been dealing with a severe eye infection which has impacted his vision. Picture: Getty

Elton expressed his gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have taken care of him over the past several weeks.

He continued: "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

The singer signed off his statement: "With love and gratitude."

See the full message below.

Just last week, a new Elton John documentary was announced by the music star and Disney+.

Elton John: Never Too Late will explore the singer's 50-year career, finishing at Elton's final concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022.

"Even though Sir Elton John has held the bright spotlight of fame for decades, there’s still much of his life behind those spectacular scenes that we haven’t yet glimpsed," the Toronto International Film Festival programme teased.

"Weaving together intimate interviews with never-before-seen archival footage and photographs, Cutler and Furnish slowly reveal the megastar, from his prodigious childhood talent, through all his self doubts and demons, to where he has landed today."

