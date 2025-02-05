Elton John reveals new album Who Believes In Angels? with Brandi Carlile – all the details

By Hannah Watkin

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have collaborated on a new ten-track record.

Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile have revealed they’re releasing a studio album together.

The close friends and regular collaborators’ new joint record, entitled Who Believes In Angels?, will release in April 2025, but its title track is out today (February 5).

Who Believes In Angels? will feature a mix of Elton and Brandi-led songs, with Elton’s long-term collaborator Bernie Taupin having also contributed lyrics, and Andrew Watt having worked as a producer, mediator and creative conduit on the album.

The album follows Elton and Brandi’s collaboration on the track ‘Never Too Late’ for Elton’s Disney+ documentary of the same name, which was released in September 2024, and won an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song last month.

This track (along with nine others) shall feature on Who Believes In Angels?, a collaboration which Elton exclusively told Smooth’s Angie Greaves was “one of the most magical experiences” of his life.

“This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life,” Elton said in a statement released with today’s album news.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have collaborated on a new ten-track record. Picture: Getty

“Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future... This is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark Two.”

Brandi added: “I’m still reeling from the fact that I got to do it... It felt like a family. The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph.

“It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings. And that is what this album represents to me.”

The album came together from scratch in just 20 days. Picture: Getty

Composed at LA’s Sunset Sound Studios in October 2023, the album came together from scratch in just 20 days.

Musicians Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails, Gary Numan and David Gilmour) and Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck) made up Elton and Brandi’s band for the album, as can be seen in the Making Of short film which was also released for fans to enjoy today.

The first time Elton has allowed cameras to film his writing and recording sessions, static cameras positioned around the studio captured hundreds of hours of footage showing the album’s creative process, documenting all the breakdowns, breakthroughs, tears and torn up lyric sheets which led to Who Believes In Angels?

Who Believes In Angels? tracklisting:

1. The Rose Of Laura Nyro

2. Little Richard’s Bible

3. Swing For The Fences

4. Never Too Late

5. You Without Me

6. Who Believes In Angels?

7. The River Man

8. A Little Light

9. Someone To Belong To

10. When This Old World Is Done With Me

Who Believes In Angels?’s title track is out now, as is the album’s Making Of short film. Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s full album will be released on Saturday April 4, 2025.