Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience - Where is it? How to get tickets? Dates and more

Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience is coming soon to London... Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Elvis Evolution has already had its run extended ahead of its May 2025 opening.

An immersive first-of-its-kind Elvis Presley experience is coming to London this year.

Built using the latest cutting-edge digital technology and generative AI, Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience will also feature live actors and musicians at each of its “mind-blowing” multimedia, multi-sensory shows.

Here's everything there is to know about the upcoming central London event...

What is Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience?

Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience is a walkthrough show from immersive experience experts Layered Reality.

At each Elvis Evolution performance, 180 lucky ticket holders will get to journey through the life of Elvis Presley, from his origins as a country boy singer to his achievements as worldwide rock and roll icon.

Each performance will see visitors guided on a high-energy, high-tech journey behind-the-scenes of some of Elvis Presley’s most famous performances, including the ‘Hound Dog’ singer’s iconic ‘68 Comeback Special show.

Featuring several seated scenes and three themed bars, the immersive multi-sensory journey comes to an end at the ‘All Shook Up’ After Party bar, where guests will be able to keep the party going.

Where is Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience?

Elvis Evolution will take place at Immerse LDN, located at London’s ExCeL Waterfront, E16 1XL.

Elvis Evolution : The Immersive Experience

How long is Elvis Evolution running?

Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience will run at Immerse LDN from May 10 to September 28, 2025.

The show has already had its run extended due to popular demand, despite its opening still being several months away.

After the experience opens, dates will be announced for Audio described, British Sign Language and relaxed performances of the show.

Elvis Presley at his '68 Comeback Special. Picture: Getty

To receive more information about these accessible performances, the show's website recommends emailing support@layeredreality.com to be added to their access performances mailing list.

How can I get tickets for Elvis Evolution: The Immersive Experience?

Tickets for Elvis Evolution at London’s Excel Waterfront are available to buy now.

Prices start at £75 for the 1 hour 10 minute long indoor show, with group and VIP packages available.

Visit elvisevolution.com to buy tickets and to for more info on the first-of-its-kind show.