Eric Clapton wrote the most beautiful song about his father – despite never meeting him

Eric Clapton never got the chance to meet his father, but wrote a beautiful song about seeing him through his late son. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

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It was a painful subject, naturally.

No matter about age, no matter how successful someone is in life, people will always carry the pain of never knowing their biological parents.

It will always bring questions to the table: who am I? Where did I come from? Why didn't they stay?

Families are complex by their very nature, and some more than others, particularly when certain family members are missing.

That was the case with blues guitar legend Eric Clapton, who never knew his real father.

Though it never bothered him in early age, once Eric learned the truth about his family history, it plagued him for many years.

It was particularly painful after the loss of his son Conor, which changed Clapton's life irrevocably.

Lost and untethered between two generations, he reflected on the miss opportunities to connect to his dad.

One of the most beautiful songs he's ever written, 'My Father's Eyes' details his sadness for not having that relationship.

Eric Clapton is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Eric Patrick Clapton was born in Ripley, Surrey in his grandparents home on 30th March 1945.

It was in his grandparents house where he'd spend the majority of his childhood and young adulthood, as they raised him as their own.

The son of 16-year-old Patricia Molly Clapton and Edward Walter Fryer, his father was a Canadian soldier station in England during World War II.

When the war ended, so did the couple's brief relationship, with Fryer returning to his wife and family back in Canada.

Raising a child alone as a 16-year-old mother would've been extraordinarily difficult, so Rose and Jack Clapp (Eric's step-grandfather) stepped in to bring him up.

Believing his mum was his sister, Eric found out the truth about his family at the age of nine.

Naturally, the news shook his world, with Eric finding solace in the guitar – an instrument which would change his life, and the course of popular music.

Eric Clapton never met his biological father. (Photo By Michael Ferguson/PHOTOlink Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News). Picture: Alamy

Clapton's biological father was what you could call a deadbeat, a happy-go-lucky drifter with a talent for music who would play the piano in every bar he'd come across.

It was a pub where he'd meet Eric's mother, though wouldn't stick around long enough to meet his son.

Eric was raised in a musical household – his grandmother played the piano, whilst his uncle and mother enjoyed listening to big band music of the era.

He wouldn't know who his father even was, until many years later when he reached out, knowing that Eric had become a major, influential success in music.

Though their relationship never got off the ground, Eric paid tribute to his father through music, after the unimaginable loss of his own son, Conor.

Eric Clapton - My Father's Eyes (Official Music Video)

A deeply tragic and unfortunate incident, Eric's son Conor died after falling out of a hotel window in 1991 at the age of just four.

It was a freak accident, and Eric wasn't even with Conor, having planned to reunite with him that day after being on tour.

Understandably devastated by the loss of his son, Clapton channelled his profound grief into the gorgeous ode to his short life, in 'Tears In Heaven'.

The song was a massive success, but it also helped transform Clapton's life, who committed to his sobriety after years of addiction and self-destruction.

'Tears In Heaven' would also go on to win multiple Grammy Awards, and become an anthem for grieving parents who had also lost their beautiful children.

The experience made Clapton reevaluate his place in the world, and the familial ties between his son and his father that he never knew.

The result was 'My Father's Eyes', a song that made him feel like he knew his father after looking into the eyes of his late son.

Eric Clapton with his late son, Conor. (Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com). Picture: Alamy

Clapton found solace on the island of Antigua during the grieving process, which is where he wrote 'My Father's Eyes'.

"I wrote a song linking the loss of Conor with the mystery surrounding the life of my father, called 'My Father's Eyes'," he wrote in Clapton: The Autobiography.

"In it, I tried to describe the parallel between looking into the eyes of my son and seeing the eyes of the father I had never met, through the chain of our blood."

The song appeared seven years after Conor's death on the Pilgrim album, though Clapton debuted it at his now-iconic MTV Unplugged performance in 1992.

Eric Clapton - My Father's Eyes [Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later] (Official Live Video)

During the record of the live show, Clapton revealed what inspired the song.

“It’s a very personal matter, but I never met my father, and I’d realised it when I was with my son — the closest I ever came to looking in my father’s eyes was when I looked in my son’s eyes,” he said.

“So I wrote a song about that. It was kind of a strange, like a strange cycle thing that occurred to me and another thing that I felt I would like to share.”

'My Father's Eyes' went on to win Best Pop Vocal Performance Male at the 1999 Grammy Awards.

Inspired by unimaginable loss and the absence of love, it's a poignant tribute to the relationship with his father that he sadly never had.