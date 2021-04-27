Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac haven’t split despite Christine McVie's comments about Stevie Nicks

Mick Fleetwood has insisted that Fleetwood Mac are 'still together'. Pictured left to right: John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood, has insisted the band have not broken up after guitarist Christine McVie recently claimed Stevie Nicks 'no longer wants to perform live'.

The twists and turns of Fleetwood Mac's history are well documented, yet the band's drummer and co-founder has squashed any rumours that the band has broken up.

78-year-old Mick Fleetwood has said the band will find 'a classy way' to say goodbye when the time is right and they 'are still a band'.

His words come after singer and guitarist Christine McVie said Stevie Nicks and John McVie won't ever tour again.

78-year-old Mick Fleetwood has said the band will find 'a classy way' to say goodbye when the time is right and they 'are still a band'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Times, Fleetwood said: "The last year has been so catastrophic for all of us.

"We’ve all been shocked that life can change so very quickly, but you’re talking to the dude who never gives up. We are still a band. We have not broken up. And here we are.

"I hope we can do something with dignity, that will make sense for all of us, and the will to go forward is there."

"In the story of Fleetwood Mac, the last tour was not meant to be the last tour. If that became clear — and it could — I would hope to find a classy way to say goodbye. Because one thing we’ve all learnt with Fleetwood Mac is that there are no absolutes at all.”

The interview comes after Mick recently revealed he reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham after he was fired by the band in 2018.

The interview comes after Mick recently revealed he reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham after he was fired by the band in 2018. Buckingham pictured right, on stage with Stevie Nicks in 2014. Picture: Getty

‘"I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open. And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were."

When asked if he could see Lindsey returning to the band, he replied: "Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten.

"Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.

"My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell."

However 77-year-old Christine McVie recently contradicted Mick's claims and when asked if she saw the band going on tour again, said: "That’s an impossible question to even answer. If we do, it will be without John and without Stevie.

Christine McVie said Stevie Nicks and John McVie won't ever tour again. Pictured, McVie (left)with newest Fleetwood Mac member, Crowded House's Neil Finn, at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 29, 2019 in New York. Picture: Getty

"I think I’m getting a bit too old for it now, especially having had a year off. I don’t know if I can get myself back into it again.

"I know Mick would do it in a lightning strike. But I couldn’t possibly say. We’re certainly not touring this year either."

The band's last tour with the original line-up of Mick, Lindsey, Stevie, Christine and John was their 2014-2015 tour, On with the Show and the band toured again in 2018 featuring featuring Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn.

Watch this space, Fleetwood fans...