Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac haven’t split despite Christine McVie's comments about Stevie Nicks

27 April 2021, 11:03

Mick Fleetwood has insisted that Fleetwood Mac are 'still together'. Pictured left to right: John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham
Mick Fleetwood has insisted that Fleetwood Mac are 'still together'. Pictured left to right: John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood, has insisted the band have not broken up after guitarist Christine McVie recently claimed Stevie Nicks 'no longer wants to perform live'.

The twists and turns of Fleetwood Mac's history are well documented, yet the band's drummer and co-founder has squashed any rumours that the band has broken up.

78-year-old Mick Fleetwood has said the band will find 'a classy way' to say goodbye when the time is right and they 'are still a band'.

See more: The 20 greatest Fleetwood Mac songs, ranked

His words come after singer and guitarist Christine McVie said Stevie Nicks and John McVie won't ever tour again.

78-year-old Mick Fleetwood has said the band will find 'a classy way' to say goodbye when the time is right and they 'are still a band'.
78-year-old Mick Fleetwood has said the band will find 'a classy way' to say goodbye when the time is right and they 'are still a band'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Times, Fleetwood said: "The last year has been so catastrophic for all of us.

See more: Mick Fleetwood facts: Fleetwood Mac drummer's age, height, wife, children and net worth revealed

"We’ve all been shocked that life can change so very quickly, but you’re talking to the dude who never gives up. We are still a band. We have not broken up. And here we are.

"I hope we can do something with dignity, that will make sense for all of us, and the will to go forward is there."

"In the story of Fleetwood Mac, the last tour was not meant to be the last tour. If that became clear — and it could — I would hope to find a classy way to say goodbye. Because one thing we’ve all learnt with Fleetwood Mac is that there are no absolutes at all.”

See more: Mick Fleetwood reveals all about Lindsey Buckingham's Fleetwood Mac departure

The interview comes after Mick recently revealed he reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham after he was fired by the band in 2018.

The interview comes after Mick recently revealed he reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham after he was fired by the band in 2018. Buckingham pictured right, on stage with Stevie Nicks in 2014.
The interview comes after Mick recently revealed he reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham after he was fired by the band in 2018. Buckingham pictured right, on stage with Stevie Nicks in 2014. Picture: Getty

‘"I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open. And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were."

See more: Watch the new Fleetwood Mac perform 'The Chain' with Crowded House's Neil Finn

When asked if he could see Lindsey returning to the band, he replied: "Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten.

"Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.

"My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell."

See more: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham has emergency heart surgery, vocal chords damaged

However 77-year-old Christine McVie recently contradicted Mick's claims and when asked if she saw the band going on tour again, said: "That’s an impossible question to even answer. If we do, it will be without John and without Stevie.

Christine McVie said Stevie Nicks and John McVie won't ever tour again. Pictured with newest Fleetwood Mac member, Crowded House's Neil Finn, at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 29, 2019 in New York
Christine McVie said Stevie Nicks and John McVie won't ever tour again. Pictured, McVie (left)with newest Fleetwood Mac member, Crowded House's Neil Finn, at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 29, 2019 in New York. Picture: Getty

"I think I’m getting a bit too old for it now, especially having had a year off. I don’t know if I can get myself back into it again.

"I know Mick would do it in a lightning strike. But I couldn’t possibly say. We’re certainly not touring this year either."

See more: Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig 30 years ago

The band's last tour with the original line-up of Mick, Lindsey, Stevie, Christine and John was their 2014-2015 tour, On with the Show and the band toured again in 2018 featuring featuring Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn.

Watch this space, Fleetwood fans...

More from Fleetwood Mac

See more More from Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

The 20 greatest Fleetwood Mac songs, ranked

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Mick Fleetwood (right) has reconciled with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham (left), he revealed in a Rolling Stone interview

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood reconciles with ex-bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and hints at reunion
Christine McVie in 1987

Christine McVie facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, husband, children and net worth revealed
Mick Fleetwood

Mick Fleetwood facts: Fleetwood Mac drummer's age, height, wife, children and net worth revealed
Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

A video of Queen filmed 36-years-ago documents the band's rehearsals in the days leading up to Live Aid in 1985..

Queen rehearse for famous Live Aid set in sensational behind-the-scenes video

Queen

Clockwise from Left to Right: George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston

These 17 candid photos of '80s pop stars having fun together will take you right back in time

Features

Smooth's All Time Top 500 2021

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2021: How to listen and follow the chart live

Music

Seal

Seal facts: Singer's real name, wife, children and how he got his scars explained

Music

George Michael rehearses Queen's 'Somebody To Love' as David Bowie and Seal watch on

George Michael impressing David Bowie and Seal with Freddie Mercury song is so powerful - video

George Michael