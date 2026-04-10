Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, 78, secretly weds for the fifth time

10 April 2026, 09:39

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood secretly weds for the fifth time
Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood secretly weds for the fifth time. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Sian Hamer

It looks like Mick Fleetwood has tied the knot with his long-time partner, Elizabeth Jordan!

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Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has secretly tied the knot for the fifth time.

The 78-year-old musician shared several snapshots featuring his new wife on their sunny honeymoon in the South Pacific.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “The South Pacific does its magic!!!

"A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth… creating moments to be remembered!! Sun, health and happiness!!”

Although Fleetwood's new wife’s face is kept out of the photos, she is believed to be Elizabeth Jordan, 56, his partner of six years.

The couple made their first public appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2023.

Last year, a close friend of the drummer, Mike Lawson, shared the news of the couple's engagement on Threads.

Mick Fleetwood and Elizabeth Jordan made their first public appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2023
Mick Fleetwood and Elizabeth Jordan made their first public appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2023. Picture: Getty

"Mick Fleetwood just texted and said he is marrying his girlfriend of five years, Elizabeth," he wrote. "How cool, finding love and making that commitment is beautiful. Congrats!"

Fleetwood has previously been married to Sara Recor, Lynn Frankel, and Jenny Boyd, with whom he tied the knot twice.

The drummer shares two children with Boyd, daughters Lucy and Amy; and two daughters with Frankel, Ruby and Tessa.

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