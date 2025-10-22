Fleetwood Mac are reportedly in talks for a shock one-off Rumours reunion live show

Fleetwood Mac are reportedly in talks for a shock one-off Rumours reunion live show. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

After Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham make up, could Fleetwood Mac return?

Fleetwood Mac called it a day after the sad death of Christine McVie in 2022, with Stevie Nicks saying multiple times that she couldn't see the band getting back together.

But there are now reports that the surviving members of the band are in talks for a shock reunion that would include a one-off live show.

According to The Sun, there are "serious discussions" being had about the band doing something very special to mark the 50th anniversary of their absolutely massive 1977 album Rumours.

As well as the inevitable reissue of the album, complete with unheard material from the vaults and a possible TV special and "definitive" documentary, it's claimed that Mick Fleetwood has the "goal" of a stage reunion and concert.

Speaking at LA's City of Hope gala, co-chairman and CEO of Warner Records Aaron Bay-Schuck said: "We will do everything in our power to respect that anniversary as long as they'll let us."

Fleetwood Mac's last live show was on November 20, 2019, when they played a UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Benefit at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Fleetwood Mac on their final run in 2019. Picture: Alamy

The lineup of the group for their last shows featured Rumours-era members Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, together with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell.

The last Fleetwood Mac performance with Lindsey Buckingham – and the last show with the full Rumours lineup – was the band's set at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018.

After Christine McVie's death, Stevie Nicks said: "When Christine died, I felt like you can't replace her. You just can't. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean?

"We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ?

Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (Official Music Video) [HD]

"When she died, I figured we really can't go any further with this. There's no reason to."

But since then, there's been an unlikely thawing of the frozen relationship between Nicks and her ex-partner Lindsey Buckingham, leading to the long-awaited re-release of their joint album Buckingham Nicks last month.

The Sun's source has ruled out the possibility of a full-length tour, but has dangled the possibility of a single concert in celebration of both Rumours and Christine McVie.

Mick Fleetwood has long spoken of his hope that Buckingham and Nicks "pal up a bit more" and put their bad blood behind them, and this would certainly help.