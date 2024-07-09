BST Hyde Park: Stevie Nicks set to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Tom Petty

9 July 2024, 14:24

Stevie is expected to pay tribute to her fallen friends during her BST Hyde Park headline concert.
Stevie is expected to pay tribute to her fallen friends during her BST Hyde Park headline concert. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The final time she saw him was when they shared the same stage.

Back in 2017, Stevie Nicks supported Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers for their BST Hyde Park headline concert.

Tom invited the witchy singer on stage with him to sing their duet 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'.

It's actually Stevie's song, having convinced Petty to join her on the 1981 track which would help launch her solo career.

The song certainly did the trick, with Stevie going on to become a massively successful musician outside of Fleetwood Mac after it reached number three on the US Billboard chart.

From then onwards, Stevie and Tom's collaboration evolved into a lifelong friendship, one that would see them perform together countless times over the years.

Tragically, the final time they'd share a stage was in fact at BST Hyde Park in 2017, with Tom dying of an accidental drug overdose just months later at the age of 66.

Now it's been mooted that Stevie will pay tribute to her late friend at her own BST Hyde Park headline performance this weekend.

Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty were life-long friends. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty were life-long friends. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

A source close to Nicks reportedly told the Daily Mirror: "It was the final time Stevie saw Tom... and now she is back on the same stage so it will doubtless be a very emotional experience."

Naturally, it'll be an emotional performance from Stevie, as Tom isn't the only dear friend that she's lost.

On 30th November 2022, Stevie's Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, left the singer "devastated".

"I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her - which definitely would have made her pass away faster," Stevie joked in an interview with Mojo magazine, holding back the tears.

"But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye."

So it's likely that Stevie will say goodbye in her own imitable way, dedicating her song 'Landslide' to her late bandmate.

Stevie Nicks rues the fact she "didn’t get to say goodbye" to Christine McVie. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Stevie Nicks rues the fact she "didn’t get to say goodbye" to Christine McVie. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Fleetwood Mac are no longer a concern to Stevie - she confirmed in the same interview: "There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

But it doesn't mean she won't sing the classics she wrote during her time with the band like 'Rhiannon', 'Gypsy', and of course 'Dreams', alongside solo hits like 'Edge Of Seventeen' and 'Rooms On Fire'.

Like many of the concerts on her recent tour, Stevie will savour her encore as a tribute solely for Christine, singing 'Landslide' whilst projecting images of her late friend.

Hopefully, her concert at BST Hyde Park still goes ahead, after she was forced to cancel a couple of recent shows.

Stevie was due to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on 6th July and Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on 9th July but had to pull out completely.

"Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed," the OVO Arena's Twitter/X account posted.

More from Fleetwood Mac

See more More from Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

The 20 greatest Fleetwood Mac songs, ranked

Taylor Swift wrote a song with helped Stevie Nicks grieve for Fleetwood Mac's late star Christine McVie, and performed it in tribute to her.

Watch Stevie Nicks get emotional as Taylor Swift sings tribute to her at live concert

Grab your silk scarves and rekindle some boho spirit as we rank the ten greatest solo songs of music's original witchy woman: Stevie Nicks.

Stevie Nicks' 10 greatest solo songs, ranked

Song Lists

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989

Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989

Music

Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel and Sting

Stevie Nicks and Sting join Billy Joel for selected live shows next year

Billy Joel

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

James Blunt at the Oxford Union

This James Blunt performance of 'Goodbye My Lover' is heartbreakingly stunning

Music

Just as the sun was setting over central London, Shania Twain treated Hyde Park to a starry-eyed set of her greatest hits.

Shania Twain cements legendary status at BST Hyde Park hoe-down

Shania Twain

Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park

Robbie Williams proves why he should headline Glastonbury 2025 at epic BST Hyde Park show

Robbie Williams

David Bowie's distinctive eyes

Did David Bowie have different coloured eyes? The story behind his distinctive gaze

David Bowie

"You want the moves like Jagger? Deveraux's certainly got them.

Mick Jagger’s son Deveraux shows he’s got his dad’s dance moves in adorable video

Music