BST Hyde Park: Stevie Nicks set to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Tom Petty

Stevie is expected to pay tribute to her fallen friends during her BST Hyde Park headline concert. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The final time she saw him was when they shared the same stage.

Back in 2017, Stevie Nicks supported Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers for their BST Hyde Park headline concert.

Tom invited the witchy singer on stage with him to sing their duet 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'.

It's actually Stevie's song, having convinced Petty to join her on the 1981 track which would help launch her solo career.

The song certainly did the trick, with Stevie going on to become a massively successful musician outside of Fleetwood Mac after it reached number three on the US Billboard chart.

From then onwards, Stevie and Tom's collaboration evolved into a lifelong friendship, one that would see them perform together countless times over the years.

Tragically, the final time they'd share a stage was in fact at BST Hyde Park in 2017, with Tom dying of an accidental drug overdose just months later at the age of 66.

Now it's been mooted that Stevie will pay tribute to her late friend at her own BST Hyde Park headline performance this weekend.

Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty were life-long friends. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

A source close to Nicks reportedly told the Daily Mirror: "It was the final time Stevie saw Tom... and now she is back on the same stage so it will doubtless be a very emotional experience."

Naturally, it'll be an emotional performance from Stevie, as Tom isn't the only dear friend that she's lost.

On 30th November 2022, Stevie's Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, left the singer "devastated".

"I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her - which definitely would have made her pass away faster," Stevie joked in an interview with Mojo magazine, holding back the tears.

"But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye."

So it's likely that Stevie will say goodbye in her own imitable way, dedicating her song 'Landslide' to her late bandmate.

Stevie Nicks rues the fact she "didn’t get to say goodbye" to Christine McVie. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Fleetwood Mac are no longer a concern to Stevie - she confirmed in the same interview: "There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

But it doesn't mean she won't sing the classics she wrote during her time with the band like 'Rhiannon', 'Gypsy', and of course 'Dreams', alongside solo hits like 'Edge Of Seventeen' and 'Rooms On Fire'.

Like many of the concerts on her recent tour, Stevie will savour her encore as a tribute solely for Christine, singing 'Landslide' whilst projecting images of her late friend.

Hopefully, her concert at BST Hyde Park still goes ahead, after she was forced to cancel a couple of recent shows.

Stevie was due to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on 6th July and Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on 9th July but had to pull out completely.

"Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed," the OVO Arena's Twitter/X account posted.