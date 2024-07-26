Stevie Nicks reveals "emergency" health issue that disrupted her recent UK tour

26 July 2024, 11:40

Stevie Nicks revealed the extent of her "emergency" health issue that forced the postponement of two concerts in Glasgow and Manchester.
Stevie Nicks revealed the extent of her "emergency" health issue that forced the postponement of two concerts in Glasgow and Manchester. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She eventually completed her UK tour.

But several dates of Stevie Nicks' recent tour of the British Isles had to be postponed by what was called a medical "emergency".

The former Fleetwood Mac singer had to reschedule her concert at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena on 6th July to this week, almost three weeks later.

She also postponed her concert at Manchester's brand new Co-Op Live venue by a week, shifting from 9th July to 16th July.

Given the "emergency" at hand, fans were wondering exactly what happened, and if Stevie was alright.

She seemed to be fine, as several days later she still mustered the strength to headline BST Hyde Park in London.

Stevie made headlines that night by bringing out Harry Styles for duets of 'Landslide' and 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around' in tribute to her late friends Christine McVie and Tom Petty.

Now, after finally closing out her UK tour with her concert in Glasgow this week, Stevie has revealed the extent of her health issue that forced the postponements.

Stevie Nicks revealed the "emergency" behind her recent postponed concerts. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Stevie Nicks revealed the "emergency" behind her recent postponed concerts. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

When the concerts were first postponed, Stevie's team issued a vague statement that read: "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed."

As she brought her A-game to Glasgow for the fans who patiently waited for her arrival, Stevie addressed the issue that led to the disruption.

Saying that she was "really so excited to be in Glasgow" she continued on to apologise - not that she had to.

"I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy," Stevie further explained.

Whilst staying in a "fabulous castle" in Scotland for a few days, she revealed everything was going smoothly until she had to make an emergency dash to a nearby hospital.

Stevie last performed in Glasgow in 2009 with Fleetwood Mac before her recent concert. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns)
Stevie last performed in Glasgow in 2009 with Fleetwood Mac before her recent concert. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns). Picture: Getty

"I finally just looked at my assistant, it was like two in the morning, and said, 'I think we need to go to emergency'."

"She looked at me and I just said, 'I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital'. And so our butler, this wonderful man, throws us in his BMW Sedan, and off we sped through the night to a hospital."

For the next two days, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had to sit tight and recover in the hospital, agonising over whether or not she'd make her BST Hyde Park headline performance.

"They let me go back to the castle, and we cancelled this show," she added about the Glasgow concert. "This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here, and I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here."

Well, she kept her promise and returned to Glasgow, making many fan's wishes come true in the process.

More from Fleetwood Mac

See more More from Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

The 20 greatest Fleetwood Mac songs, ranked

Stevie is expected to pay tribute to her fallen friends during her BST Hyde Park headline concert.

BST Hyde Park: Stevie Nicks set to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Tom Petty
Taylor Swift wrote a song with helped Stevie Nicks grieve for Fleetwood Mac's late star Christine McVie, and performed it in tribute to her.

Watch Stevie Nicks get emotional as Taylor Swift sings tribute to her at live concert

Grab your silk scarves and rekindle some boho spirit as we rank the ten greatest solo songs of music's original witchy woman: Stevie Nicks.

Stevie Nicks' 10 greatest solo songs, ranked

Song Lists

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989

Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Celine Dion makes spellbinding return at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 'Hymne A L'Amour' rendition

Celine Dion makes spellbinding return at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 'Hymne A L'Amour' rendition

Celine Dion

In an emotional final show for his Madison Square Garden residency, Billy Joel brought his two gorgeous daughters on stage with him.

Billy Joel draws curtain on historic Madison Square Garden residency with his two daughters

Billy Joel

Listen to the early demo of The Police's huge hit 'Every Breath You Take'.

Every Breath You Take: Listen to this early, strangely sunny synth-driven demo of The Police’s classic hit

Sting

Kenny Loggins in 2022. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Kenny Loggins facts: Footloose singer's age, wife, family, and career revealed

Music

Kevin Costner has opened up about how he ended up speaking at Whitney Houston's memorial, despite previously opting to grieve in private.

Kevin Costner reveals how 'broken' call from Dionne Warwick led to him giving Whitney Houston eulogy

Whitney Houston