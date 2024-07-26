Stevie Nicks reveals "emergency" health issue that disrupted her recent UK tour

Stevie Nicks revealed the extent of her "emergency" health issue that forced the postponement of two concerts in Glasgow and Manchester. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

She eventually completed her UK tour.

But several dates of Stevie Nicks' recent tour of the British Isles had to be postponed by what was called a medical "emergency".

The former Fleetwood Mac singer had to reschedule her concert at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena on 6th July to this week, almost three weeks later.

She also postponed her concert at Manchester's brand new Co-Op Live venue by a week, shifting from 9th July to 16th July.

Given the "emergency" at hand, fans were wondering exactly what happened, and if Stevie was alright.

She seemed to be fine, as several days later she still mustered the strength to headline BST Hyde Park in London.

Stevie made headlines that night by bringing out Harry Styles for duets of 'Landslide' and 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around' in tribute to her late friends Christine McVie and Tom Petty.

Now, after finally closing out her UK tour with her concert in Glasgow this week, Stevie has revealed the extent of her health issue that forced the postponements.

Stevie Nicks revealed the "emergency" behind her recent postponed concerts. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

When the concerts were first postponed, Stevie's team issued a vague statement that read: "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed."

As she brought her A-game to Glasgow for the fans who patiently waited for her arrival, Stevie addressed the issue that led to the disruption.

Saying that she was "really so excited to be in Glasgow" she continued on to apologise - not that she had to.

"I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy," Stevie further explained.

Whilst staying in a "fabulous castle" in Scotland for a few days, she revealed everything was going smoothly until she had to make an emergency dash to a nearby hospital.

Stevie last performed in Glasgow in 2009 with Fleetwood Mac before her recent concert. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns). Picture: Getty

"I finally just looked at my assistant, it was like two in the morning, and said, 'I think we need to go to emergency'."

"She looked at me and I just said, 'I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital'. And so our butler, this wonderful man, throws us in his BMW Sedan, and off we sped through the night to a hospital."

For the next two days, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had to sit tight and recover in the hospital, agonising over whether or not she'd make her BST Hyde Park headline performance.

"They let me go back to the castle, and we cancelled this show," she added about the Glasgow concert. "This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here, and I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here."

Well, she kept her promise and returned to Glasgow, making many fan's wishes come true in the process.