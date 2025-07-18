Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham cryptically join forces

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have everyone theorising about what they are planning... Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Go Your Own Way’ pair have fans excited that they may be about to announce a reunion of some kind.

Fleetwood Mac stars Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have flung fans into a frenzy by hinting at something new together.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (July 17), the pair posted two cryptic companion posts with no caption.

Featuring handwritten text on plain white backgrounds, Stevie’s post reads: “And if you go forward...” meanwhile Lindsey’s continues: “I’ll meet you there.”

Fleetwood Mac fans immediately began to speculate about what the two clearly choreographed posts mean – with many hoping it might be the pair hinting at a Buckingham/Nicks or even Fleetwood Mac reunion in the near future.

After years of seemingly staying firmly apart, any kind of collaboration between the two musicians and former couple would come as a very welcome surprise.

But it’s perhaps a little too soon to believe the pair are getting ready to announce new music or that a reunion tour of any kind.

Firstly, Lindsey's exit from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 seemed pretty final at the time, and secondly the group have previously spoken about how it feels "sort of unthinkable" that the group could continue after Christine McVie's death in 2022.

Stevie and Lindsey’s posts quote from one of the duo’s songs, ‘Frozen Love’, which was the final song on their 1973 collaboration Buckingham Nicks.

The album is currently out of print and has never been released digitally, leading many to theorise it is an announcement regarding a rerelease of Buckingham Nicks which the pair are leading up to.

After all, over ten years ago Lindsey told Classic Rock that “everyone agrees that the record needs to come out.

“But everyone also agrees that it needs to come out at a time when there can be some kind of event to promote it,” he continued, meaning something more could also be on the way.

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Vito, Christine McVie, John McVie and Billy Burnette. Picture: Alamy

Buckingham Nicks – and specifically the track ‘Frozen Love’ – was the album which led Mick Fleetwood to invite Stevie and Lindsey to join Fleetwood Mac in 1974.

And excitingly, Mick Fleetwood posted a video of himself listening to the track and reminiscing about how it led to them joining the group to his Instagram just a day earlier (July 16).

“Unbelievable,” he said after finishing listening to the track. “The marriage of Stevie and Lindsey, the marriage of coming into Fleetwood Mac when they did, it’s all in the song.

“It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, it’s magic now. What a thrill, what a thrill. Amen.”

July 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Fleetwood Mac album which featured Stevie and Lindsey, Fleetwood Mac (1975).

So, all of this seems a little too choreographed and convenient to not be leading towards something big.

But should fans be getting ready for an album rerelease, a Fleetwood Mac reunion, a tour, or something else?

We can only speculate for now...