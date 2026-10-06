The night Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Rod Stewart planned a hilarious supergroup

The three British music legends once discussed joining forces as a supergroup during a dinner party in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The three rock icons once discussed forming a band – complete with matching outfits and one of the strangest names in music history.

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It sounds like the set-up to a rock’n’roll joke: Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Rod Stewart walk into a dinner party and decide to form a band... only they apparently weren’t joking.

The three British music legends once discussed joining forces as a supergroup during a dinner party in Los Angeles in the late 1970s, according to Stewart’s 2012 book Rod: The Autobiography.

And they had already come up with a name, one that was considerably less glamorous than the three men attached to it.

(L to R) Elton John and Rod Stewart pictured in 1978. Picture: Getty

The trio wanted to call themselves Nose, Teeth & Hair.

The deliberately ridiculous name was a reference to each singer’s most distinctive physical feature: Stewart had the nose, Elton the hair and Mercury, thanks to his prominent overbite, had the teeth.

Freddie Mercury was born with four extra incisors, which pushed his front teeth forward. According to accounts of his appearance, the Queen frontman was reluctant to have them corrected because he feared dental surgery could alter his voice.

Rod Stewart remembered the proposed band with particular affection, later describing Mercury as “a sweet and funny man whom I really adored”.

And their ambitions apparently extended beyond simply making music. "The general idea was that we could appear dressed like the Beverley Sisters,” Stewart wrote, referring to the British singing trio famous for their matching outfits and polished performances.

Freddie Mercury was born with four extra incisors, which pushed his front teeth forward (pictured in 1978). Picture: Getty

The band name was a reference to each singer’s most distinctive physical feature: Stewart had the nose, Elton the hair and Mercury, thanks to his prominent overbite, had the teeth (Stewart pictured in the 1970s). Picture: Getty

The 'hair' part of 'Nose, Teeth and Hair' was reportedly in reference to Elton John's on-stage hairstyles (pictured in 1977). Picture: Getty

For all the talk, however, Nose, Teeth & Hair never actually made it into a recording studio. In fact, the trio apparently couldn't even agree on what to call themselves.

Mercury later joked that the project had failed to materialise “because none of us can agree on the order of the words”. The name has since been recalled in different variations, including Hair, Nose & Teeth.

The idea was apparently discussed further at Mercury’s famously lavish gatherings.

Filmmaker Rudi Dolezal, a close friend of the singer who directed Queen's 1991 video for 'These Are the Days of Our Lives', was a regular guest at Mercury's Kensington home.

Speaking to the New York Post, Dolezal recalled one dinner attended by Mercury, Stewart and Elton, saying there was “a lot of bitching about other artists, and about themselves”.

Rod Stewart opened up about the supergoupd in his 2012 autobiography (pictured). Picture: Century / Penguin Random House

Mercury died in November 1991, ending any possibility of the three musicians revisiting the idea together. Stewart later looked back on those nights with a mixture of nostalgia and amusement.

Speaking on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast, he recalled: “Those were great nights, mate.”

But even Stewart wasn't entirely sure how seriously they had taken the proposed band.

“I don’t know if we were kidding each other about forming a band,” he admitted, before adding that it demonstrated what “a little cocaine and alcohol” could inspire.

This singer sounds JUST like Freddie Mercury!

There was a less amusing postscript to the story, too. Stewart revealed that his relationship with Elton, once close enough for them to contemplate forming a band together, had since soured.

"We don’t take to each other anymore,” he said simply.

Had the band actually happened, it would have united three of Britain's biggest stars at the height of their fame.

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