How Freddie Mercury fulfilled a lifelong dream the final time he sang on stage

As the beating heart of Queen's flamboyant rock music, Freddie Mercury was fascinated by opera throughout his entire life. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Few bands sounded like Queen.

Queen rocked out harder than most. But their influences came from far and wide, especially when it came to opera.

The genre even partly inspired the band's 1975 breakthrough album, A Night at the Opera, which transformed them into household names thanks to 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

One of the most dynamic performers in music history, Freddie was a classically trained pianist and singer.

He was also gifted with remarkable talent in the singing department, which we all know based on his impressive vocal range.

Though performing to millions of adoring fans around the world and the excesses of rock 'n' roll may have been his day job, Freddie was especially taken by an opera singer.

The singer in question was renowned Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé, who Freddie fulfilled a lifelong dream with by performing on stage together.

Tragically however, it would mark the final ever time that Freddie Mercury would perform on stage.

"It’s just a dream come true" Freddie said about singing beside Montserrat Caballé. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, December 1988). Picture: Getty

In 1988, Freddie and his idol Montserrat Caballé collaborated on the album, Barcelona, which he called "a dream come true."

And it was this record that led to Freddie's final ever performance on stage in October of that year.

He and Caballé combined for a powerful (and possibly lip-synced) three-song set at Barcelona's La Nit festival, in what was a landmark moment for the Queen icon.

Just a year before however, it's believed that Freddie was diagnosed with AIDS.

Sadly the performance would be his last - Freddie succumbed to the awful disease, losing his life on 24th November 1991 at the age of just 45.

Freddie Mercury performing at La Nit festival in 1988. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The pair's collaboration came together like a dream come true for Freddie, who revealed in a 1987 interview how magical their meeting was.

"At that time, they asked me who was my favourite singer, and I said Montse," Freddie gushed.

"Of course, I thought about [a collaboration, and] I wondered if our voices would match or whether she would accept or anything."

"I think the rumour went around from the record company and friends and everything. And I think she was approached or asked or whatever."

"She said yes, and then I came to Barcelona to see her for the first time and played her a few tunes, and she liked it. Now she’s a rock and roller."

Their first song 'Barcelona' was written as the theme for the 1992 Olympics which were going to be held in the city.

Mercury co-wrote the song with musician Mike Moran, experimenting by singing the high parts as Caballé would do. It was a challenge, but a life-changing one.

Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé - Barcelona (Live at La Nit, 1988 Remastered)

"It’s just a dream come true personally, you see?" Freddie recalled in the same 1987 interview, sitting beside his hero Cabellé.

"It means a lot to me because I’ve finally done something I really wanted – to sing with her. To me, it’s blown my mind, and at the moment I still don’t believe it’s happening…"

"I think career-wise, it really doesn’t matter. I’m just so proud of the fact that I’ve actually done it," he continued.

"Because I remember when we were actually rehearsing and doing things, I still thought, 'It’s not happening.' Finally, when she came to London and recorded and I finally got her voice on tape, I thought, 'That's it. I’ve got it.’"

Freddie Mercury clasping the hand of his hero Montserrat Caballé after their performance of 'Barcelona'. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Revealing to The Guardian in 2012, Freddie's loyal personal assistant Peter Freestone admitted that the sessions with Caballé brought "tears" to his eyes.

"The nearest I ever saw him to crying was when Montserrat came in and put the first vocal tracks down for the song 'Barcelona,'" he said.

It was the bilingual 'Barcelona' which became the first of several songs they recorded together, before going on to release a full album in the October of 1988.

'Barcelona' peaked at No.8 in the UK charts, and was played during a montage that aired throughout the Olympics broadcast.

Mercury wished to perform at the ceremony, but died months before the event.

Still, his lifelong dream was granted when he shared the spotlight with Montserrat Caballé during their beautiful performance together at La Nit festival.

As they locked hands and gazed into each other's eye as fireworks ignited and the crowd applauded, it was the operatic moment he had always hoped for.

With Mercury smiling giddily, arms outstretched triumphantly as the performance finished, it was an incredible end for a true one-of-a-kind, who got to share it with his hero.