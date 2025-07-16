Surprise moment Queen asked Freddie Mercury's mum to accept late icon's award

Jer Bulsara was invited by her son's band to accept an award on behalf of Freddie Mercury. Picture: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, and found a special way to remember Freddie that evening.

Queen have always taken care to pay tribute to Freddie Mercury since his death in 1991.

Whether through organising a huge tribute concert in his honour in 1992, setting up the Mercury Phoenix Trust, or working with other artists to continue celebrating his music, current Queen members Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor are committed to keeping his legacy alive.

During the group’s induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, Brian and Roger found a special way to pay tribute to their lead singer.

In an emotional show of respect for the late singer’s family, the pair invited his mother Jer Bulsara to the event, and ensured she was able to pick up Freddie’s award on behalf of her son.

Watch the emotional moment Jer Bulsara is invited on stage by Queen below:

Brian and Roger invited Jer (then 78 years old) to the stage after giving a short speech accepting their honours.

“We’re a little sad that Freddie and John [Deacon] can’t be here with us, but they both send their love,” Brian told those gathered for the ceremony.

“We have a little surprise for you, which Roger’s going to tell you about,” he added.

As Roger explained: “Freddie’s mother Jer is here tonight, and we’d love her to accept his award in place of him.”

Instantly, the room erupted into loud applause in appreciation for Jer.

Guests gave the ‘We Will Rock You’ band’s matriarch a standing ovation as she somewhat shyly made her way up to the stage, perhaps a little overwhelmed by the display of love she was getting from the crowd.

After reaching the stage, Jer thanked the crowd while holding Freddie’s award aloft on the stage, before leaving with Roger and Brian at her side.

Jer with Brian and Roger behind the scenes following the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Picture: Getty Images

Jer and her daughter, Freddie’s sister Kashmira Bulsara, continued to regularly attend events with Queen until her death, aged 94, in 2016.

Remembering Jer, Brian shared in a tribute at the time: “Jer was a warm and devoted Mum to Freddie, and, like Freddie, always had a strong twinkle in the eye...

“After Freddie’s passing, Jer stayed close to us – to Roger, Jim and myself. We always consulted her in our work that continued after we lost Freddie... she was with us all the way.”