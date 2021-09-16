Four new artworks celebrate Freddie Mercury’s 75th birthday, benefitting the worldwide fight against AIDS

16 September 2021, 17:36

Freddie Mercury performing at Wembley Arena with Queen on his 38th birthday, 5th September 1984. Inset: one of four new artworks to celebrate Freddie Mercury's 75th birthday. (Photo by Nigel Wright/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Freddie Mercury performing at Wembley Arena with Queen on his 38th birthday, 5th September 1984. Inset: one of four new artworks to celebrate Freddie Mercury's 75th birthday. (Photo by Nigel Wright/Mirrorpix/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

The Mercury Phoenix Trust have partnered with SuperRare, creating four new NFT artworks to celebrate Freddie Mercury's recent 75th birthday.

Before he passed, Queen legend Freddie Mercury sent a message to the world saying: “You can do whatever you want with my work, just never make me boring.”

This creative brief has been passed on to four artists Blake Kathryn, Chad Knight, Mat Maitland, and MBSJQ to create four separate, unique pieces of art in tribute to the late icon.

Read more: Brian May pays heartbreaking tribute to Freddie Mercury on the Queen singer's 75th birthday

Available exclusively as a timed auction via SuperRare, these new NFT artworks will be sold as to collectors from 20th September.

All of the proceeds will go towards the worldwide fight against AIDS.

One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction.
One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction. Picture: MBSJQ
One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction.
One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction. Picture: Chad Knight
One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction.
One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction. Picture: Kathryn Blake
One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction.
One of the four unique NFT artworks available for auction. Picture: Matt Mailand

Freddie was an avid art collector himself and was well-known for celebrating all forms of art.

Even before becoming the beloved frontman of Queen, he achieved a degree in graphic art and design, so these visionary new works of art befit Mercury's passion and keep his spirit at the cutting edge of contemporary creativity.

Read more: Freddie Mercury's 1992 tribute concert will stream live on Queen's channel for charity

SuperRare, the leading digital market place, teamed up with the Mercury Phoenix Trust which was founded by Brian May, Roger Taylor and Queen manager Jim Beach after Freddie's passing to celebrate what would've been his 75th birthday.

Since its formation, the non-profit Mercury Phoenix Trust has given away over 17 million dollars in Freddie's name towards the global battle against HIV/AIDS.

Queen's Freddie Mercury and Brian May during their legendary Live Aid set at Wembley Stadium on July 13th, 1985. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)
Queen's Freddie Mercury and Brian May during their legendary Live Aid set at Wembley Stadium on July 13th, 1985. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns). Picture: Getty

The collection of artworks were curated by Six Agency. Their co-founder Georgio Constantinou said in the press release: “Six was honoured to curate an incredible collection of artists to celebrate the life and impact of Freddie Mercury."

"After meeting with the Mercury Phoenix Trust, we knew that if Freddie were alive today, he would be excited about the creative potential of the NFT space."

Read more: Watch the heartbreaking final video footage of Freddie Mercury

The artists involved - Blake Kathryn, Chad Knight, Mat Maitland, and MBSJQ - have all used their varying disciplines to create artworks based on different aspects of Freddie's persona.

For more information on how to get your hands on these unique digital NFT artworks, head to SuperRare's website here.

