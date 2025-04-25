Why Freddie Mercury’s sister spent £3million saving brother’s personal belongings
25 April 2025, 09:13
The Queen superstar’s sister Kashmira Bulsara reportedly splashed out in an effort to keep some memorabilia in the family.
Freddie Mercury’s sister Kashmira Bulsara reportedly spent over £3 million trying to save some of her late brother’s possessions in 2023.
The Freddie memorabilia was put up for auction by his former partner Mary Austin, who was the beneficiary of half of Freddie’s £75 million estate after his death in 1991.
But a recent report by The Sun suggests Freddie’s sister Kashmira was unhappy at the idea of the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ singer’s possessions being sold off to fans and collectors.
In order to try and keep some items in the family, Kashmira and her son Jamal Zook reportedly organised with a PA to bid anonymously on Mary’s lots at London’s Sotheby’s auction house.
“Kashmira was angry and upset to see so many of her beloved brother’s possessions become available for anyone to buy,” The Sun’s source reports.
“So she went for a private viewing, anonymously, with Jamal and her PA before the auction to see which bits she wanted to try to get.
“When it came to auction time, Kashmira’s PA went in-person to Sotheby’s and was on the phone to Kashmira throughout,” the source explained.
“Kashmira watched online and told her PA how much to bid for each item. They had set aside a huge budget so were actually very happy with the final figure laid out, despite paying well over the estimated price for each one.
“Of course, Kashmira appreciates how adored Freddie was across the world, but she was saddened to think of some of his sentimental belongings not being with his loved ones,” the source’s statement finishes.
Over 1,400 lots were sold by Mary in 2023, raising a total of £40 million which she in part donated to the Aids charities Mercury Phoenix Trust (set up by Queen after Freddie’s death) and the Elton John Aids Foundation.
Mary used the rest of the proceeds to “put [her] affairs in order.”
Among the lots Kashmira is believed to have bought are a waistcoat Freddie had made with portraits of his six cats on it, a Wurlitzer Model 850 jukebox, and a military-style jacket which was made for the rockstar’s 39th birthday.
Kashmira also bought eight pages of ‘Killer Queen’ lyrics drafts, a Daum Persimmons vase which Freddie had converted into a lamp, and a Nike sweatshirt which he’d owned.
Explaining her decision to put Freddie’s possessions up for sale, Mary shared that she felt “it wouldn’t be appropriate” for her “to keep things back” as she decided to “close this very special chapter in my life” that was her relationship with Freddie.
Mary Austin dated Freddie Mercury in the 70s, and the pair were briefly engaged but broke up not long after the ‘I Want to Break Free’ singer came out as bisexual, news which at the time Mary took to mean the singer was gay.
Despite their split, Mary and Freddie remained close throughout his life, and Mary helped care for him during his illness from Aids.
In 1991, he signed a will ensuring she would inherit half of his wealth as well as his Kensington mansion on his death. The rest of his estate went to Freddie’s mother and his sister.
Representatives for Kashmira and Mary have not responded to press requests for comment regarding the auction following The Sun’s latest report about Kashmira’s anonymous bidding.
Southeby's told The Sun: “Sotheby’s does not, as a matter of policy, comment on its clients or their purchases without express permission from those involved.”