George Michael’s generosity revealed again as backing singer spills on secret gift: 'He was our guardian angel'

24 March 2025, 12:58

George Michael
George Michael's kindness is well known. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Wham! star George Michael “hated fame” but loved how it allowed him to help others.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George Michael’s heartwarming generosity has been revealed once again.

In another story which proves how much the ‘Father Figure’ star cared for others, one of the late singer’s former backing singers Shirley Lewis has opened up about how George once stepped in to help her during a tough spot.

During a difficult time in her and her former husband Bros star Luke Goss’s relationship, Shirley found herself worrying about how she would support herself and her young daughter.

“I was talking to George on the phone and suddenly burst into tears,” Shirley told the Mirror.

When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine

“He asked what was wrong and I told him my husband and I were in a really bad place and I’d lost some cash, and he said he was going to give me some money and hung up,” she continued.

“The next day I woke up and he’d deposited £50,000 into my account! I called him and said I couldn’t take it, and he said, ‘look, I just don’t want you to worry.’”

Later that year (2005), Shirley tried to repay George’s kind gift when he invited her to perform with him again on tour.

“I told him ‘I’ll only come if you lower my weekly payment and you take the rest.’”

George Michael performing on stage in 1988 with backing vocalist Shirley Lewis.
George Michael performing on stage in 1988 with backing vocalist Shirley Lewis. Picture: Getty

But George was having none of it, and refused to let Shirley get out of being paid in full for her role on the tour. “‘Oh, you are such a pain in my a***,’ he said, and that was the end of it – we never spoke about it again. He was such a generous man,” she reminisced.

Another of the Wham! star's former backing singers, Jo Garland, also told the Mirror about how she was on the receiving end of George’s kindness when she once lost three months' rent in cash.

“To this day I’ve no idea what happened to it, but that money went missing,” she shared.

“I was crying my eyes out in the studio and George walked in and asked what on earth had happened. He went, ‘Oh darling, don’t worry about it.’

George Michael - Careless Whisper (Official Video)

“He went off and came back with his own money. He said, ‘Let’s just hope whoever found your envelope really needed it.’ He was like our guardian angel,” she added.

But George was not just generous with his friends. The star, who reportedly “hated fame”, still made sure to use the benefits which came with it to help strangers and several charities.

The ‘Careless Whisper’ singer is now famous for having given an unfortunate Deal or No Deal contestant the money they were looking for to get IVF treatment, while at the time insisting his gift was kept anonymous.

George also gave thousands of pounds to charities including Childline and the Kenyan-based Omwabini to keep them afloat during difficult times.

And while the generous-spirited George always asked for his acts of kindness to be kept out of the news, after his death in 2016 many came out to reveal how much he had helped them while asking for nothing in return.

Former George Michael backing singers Shirley, Jo and Jay Henry are heading out on tour along with some of the singer's former band to celebrate the star's music.

For more details, visit: thegeorgemichaelsingers.com

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

When security refused to let George Michael into his own concert: "That is not George Michael!"
The inside story of George Michael and Princess Diana’s gorgeous friendship

The inside story of George Michael and Princess Diana’s gorgeous friendship

George Michael

Father Figure by George Michael: Lyrics, meaning, Babygirl scene and more

Song Facts

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in the music video for Last Christmas

Wham! reflect on Last Christmas' enduring popularity: ‘It’s extraordinary’

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer in Footloose and Kevin Bacon at a recent interview event

Why Kevin Bacon thinks a Footloose sequel would be a ‘disaster’

TV & Film

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman

Who is Sutton Foster? Hugh Jackman girlfriend’s age, relationship history and more

TV & Film

Mariah Carey has been cleared of copyright infringement.

Mariah Carey wins ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ copyright case

Christmas

The Pet Shop Boys will be performing a Heritage Live show this summer.

The Pet Shop Boys announced for Heritage Live concert – ticket details and more revealed

Music

Gary Barlow and Colbie Caillat

Gary Barlow goes country with new Colbie Caillat duet – listen here

Take That

Blake Shelton's performance of 'Pickup Man' had everyone at the Opry singing along.

Blake Shelton charms audience and Gwen Stefani with ‘amazing’ Opry 100 performance

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper