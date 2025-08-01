Have you heard the Japanese cover of Careless Whisper? Listen here...

Careless Whisper was covered by a Japanese artist in 1985. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

A wonderful Japanese version of George Michael’s beloved track was released in 1984.

‘Careless Whisper’ is one of George Michael’s greatest hits.

We don't need to tell you how much the current Smooth’s All Time Top 500 winner is loved, but it’s possible you won’t know the popular song’s equally beautiful Japanese version.

Recorded by Japanese star Hideki Saijō, the track – renamed ‘The Jitterbug’s Embrace, Careless Whisper’ – was released as a single in October 1984, and was one of the singer’s most successful 80s releases.

In the song, Hideki captures the spirit of George Michael’s heartache tortured vocals while singing a translation of George and his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley’s famous lyrics, written by Japanese lyricist Yumi Morita.

CARELESS WHISPERS (Japanese Version 1984) - Hideki Saijo (1955 - 2018)

Hideki Saijō rose to popularity in Japan in the 1970s, with hit songs such as 1973’s ‘Fractured Love’, 1974’s ‘Intense Love’ and 1975’s ‘Reckless Runaway of Love’.

Along with his contemporaries Goro Noguchi and Hiromi Go, he was promoted as one of the ‘new big three’ pop idols of postwar Shōwa era Japan during his rise to fame.

Hiromi Go even released his own cover of ‘Careless Whisper’ in 1985, which you can listen to below...

CARELESS WHISPER

Hideki’s biggest success was in 1979, when he released another Japanese-language cover of an originally English-language song – this time Village People’s 1978 song ‘Y.M.C.A.’.

It was Hideki's biggest hit, and sold over 1.8 million records in Japan.

No doubt with his cover of ‘Careless Whisper’ in 1985, Hideki was hoping to recapture the success of his previous cover.

西城秀樹 「抱きしめてジルバ -Careless Whisper-」 Young Man 最好聽的兩首歌

Throughout his career, Hideki also recorded other English-language songs in Japanese, in addition to releasing more of his own original music and becoming a Japanese TV star.

Among his other covers were versions of Barry Manilow’s ‘In Search of Love’, Kylie Minogue’s ‘Turn It into Love’, and Spanish star’s Julio Iglesias’ ‘33 Years’.

Sadly, like his ‘Careless Whisper’ predecessor, Hideki Saijō is no longer with us. He died in May 2018 (aged 63) after suffering acute heart failure.

But like George, Hideki's voice lives on in the many recordings he left for us to still enjoy today.