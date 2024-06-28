The defiant song George Michael penned after nearly losing his life

In an act of defiance in the face of death, George wrote a life-affirming dance anthem the year after making a recovery from hospitalisation with pneumonia. Picture: Aegean/Island Records

By Thomas Edward

"Was it science that saved me, or the way that you prayed for me?"

In 2011, pop icon George Michael very nearly lost his life, after a month-long stay in a Vienna hospital where he battled pneumonia.

Admitting that it was "touch and go for a while", George revealed after his recovery that it was "the worst month of my life".

In an emotional press conference outside his London home, the 'Faith' singer addressed his fans by stating he still has "plenty to live for".

"They spent three weeks keeping me alive, basically... I'm incredibly fortunate to be here. Somebody here still thinks I've got some work to do," added the star.

It was an experience that shook George to the core, understandably, saying that he was still "very weak" at the time before adding that he felt "amazing".

Thankfully, he made a full recovery and was able to return to the studio and the stage again, having had to cancel a series of concerts throughout his illness.

In an act of defiance in the face of death, George wrote the life-affirming dance anthem, 'White Light' the following year.

'White Light' came out in 2012. Picture: Aegean/Island Records

Inspired to write about his near-death experience, George draws on the imagery of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Referencing his month-long battle with pneumonia, he soulfully sings: "Was it science that saved me, or the way that you prayed for me? Either way I thank you, I'm alive."

Whilst thanking the medical professionals who ensured George would be with us for a few more years, he also made the song as a thank you to his fans.

George's 'lovelies' supported and sent their well-wishing throughout his ordeal, and to mark the 30th anniversary of his first chart entry with Wham! (which was 'Young Guns' in 1982), George released 'White Light'.

In the accompanying press release, George wrote: "I am truly blessed, and 'White Light' is my thank you to everybody who has been a part of my success. And I mean everybody, including the press!! Long may it continue."

George Michael - White Light (Official Video)

Supermodel Kate Moss takes centre stage alongside George in the music video to 'White Light', finally getting her chance to star alongside the pop icon.

She previously admitted that she was devastated after missing out on a role in the video for George's 1990 'Freedom' so she got her wish.

George tweeted at the time: "Oh and by the way, in the video, a certain supermodel (our Kate) saves my life."

"We shot two endings, one with the Heimlich Manoeuvre...and one where she gives me full on CPR. Mouth to mouth."

"Not really," joked Michael. "But honestly, she is my saviour, on film at least."

Profoundly embracing his new lease on life, George sings "I'm alive, and I've got so much more that I want to do" whilst dancing in a hedonistic club throughout the music video.

Supermodel Kate Moss appears in the music video alongside George. Picture: Aegean/Island Records

George Michael was criticised for performing 'White Light' at the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games rather than playing a classic hit. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Despite his eagerness to showcase his joie de vivre with 'White Light', his decision to perform the song at the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games didn't go down too well.

Though he did perform 'Freedom', George was criticised for publicising his new material rather than playing a classic hit.

He wasn't phased about the negativity, responding by saying: "It was my one chance on TV to thank you all for your loyalty and prayers, and I took it. And I don't regret it."

George's decision didn't do the song's reputation any damage however, with it charting at number fifteen in the UK charts, his final charting original song before his tragic death on Christmas Day in 2016.