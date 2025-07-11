Relive one of Live Aid's greatest performances, 40 years on

George Michael stunned everyone including his duet partner Elton John with his wonderful Live Aid performance. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Live Aid performances of music icons including Queen, George Michael and David Bowie turn 40 on July 13, 2025.

Live Aid turns 40 this year, meaning it's also 40 years since Elton John and George Michael first performed a duet which would go on to become a number one hit.

The duo joined forces to treat audiences at Bob Geldof and Midge Ure’s 1985 charity concert to a special rendition of Sir Elton’s 1974 single, ‘Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me’.

Sir Elton’s set at Live Aid was one of the final performances of the day, following on from other amazing performances by music legends including Queen, Sting, Phil Collins, Dire Straits and David Bowie earlier at the concert.

Watch Elton John and George Michael's amazing performance below:

Elton John / George Michael - Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (Live Aid 1985)

Rather than keeping the special moment all to himself, Sir Elton chose to share the stage with other great artists.

First, he brought out Kiki Dee to sing their famous duet ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, and then he welcomed Wham!’s George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley to the stage for a live cover of ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’.

After arriving on stage with George at the start of the performance, Andrew happily let his friend take the spotlight and joined Kiki and Elton's backing singers for the performance.

Elton John / Kiki Dee - Don't Go Breaking My Heart (Live Aid 1985)

And so, with Elton accompanying him on the piano, George launched into a strong performance of the famous track while encouraging the audience to sing along as well.

Everyone at Wembley loved Wham! and Elton’s team up for the song, and George’s performance even got Elton emotional.

The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ performer could be seen looking at Andrew and his band in awe as George hit the chorus.

Throughout the Wham singer’s performance, Elton grinned from ear to ear at how wonderfully George was singing his song.

Friends Elton and George performed several times together during their careers, including here in 1992. Picture: Getty

And as soon as the song was over, Elton jumped up from the piano to run and embrace George to thank him for his excellent performance as the crowd at Wembley cheered for more.

George and Elton would eventually go on to perform a live duet of ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ again in March 1991, at the final show of George’s Cover to Cover tour.

A recording of this performance was released in November 1991, and made it to the number one spot in the UK singles chart and on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Sir Elton dedicated his performance of ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ during his 2023 Glastonbury Legends set to George Michael, revealing how the song has clearly come to remind the ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer of George forever.