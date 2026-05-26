George Michael ‘Faith Tour’ film set for cinema release with star's unheard interviews and rare footage

George Michael’s landmark Faith era is set to return to cinemas with a newly restored and remastered concert film. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The project also includes newly revealed interview material and an accompanying live album.

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George Michael’s landmark Faith era is set to return to cinemas with a newly restored and remastered concert film, offering fans a rare opportunity to revisit one of the star's most influential periods on the big screen.

Titled George Michael: The Faith Tour, the project is built around long-lost footage from the singer’s 1988 world tour, filmed during two nights at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy as part of the European leg of the run.

According to Deadline, the restored feature is being developed by George Michael Entertainment and Mercury Studios, with a worldwide theatrical release planned for later this year.

Alongside the film, an accompanying 18-track live album, also titled The Faith Tour, will be released, featuring previously unheard performances drawn from George Michael’s Wham! and solo catalogue.

Additional material will accompany the theatrical release, including a short film by Paul McCartney's daughter. photographer Mary McCartney, which will give context to the cultural significance of the tour. Picture: Getty

The release comes a decade after the singer’s death in 2016.

Directed by longtime collaborators Andy Morahan and David Austin, the project presents Michael during a defining moment in his transition from Wham! frontman to global solo artist.

Morahan worked extensively with Michael on music videos throughout his career, while Austin has been closely involved with the singer’s estate and co-directed the 2017 documentary George Michael: Freedom.

The Faith era marked a significant turning point in Michael’s career. Following his success with Wham!, he emerged as a solo performer with a more individual creative identity and a refined musical direction.

At the time of the Faith album cycle, Michael was 24 years old and already one of the most recognisable figures in international pop music.

George Michael pictured at a press conferance during The Faith Tour in April 1988. Picture: Getty

Alongside the film, an accompanying 18-track live album, also titled The Faith Tour, will be released, featuring previously unheard performances drawn from George Michael’s Wham! and solo catalogue. Picture: Getty

The album produced a string of major hits, including 'Faith', 'Father Figure' and 'One More Try', which helped define late-1980s pop and cement Michael’s status as one of the leading vocalists of his generation.

The record itself went on to achieve global commercial success and remains one of the most influential pop albums of its era.

According to the project’s announcement, the restored film will showcase both George’s live vocal performances and his stage presence during a period widely regarded as a peak in his career.

The footage captures him performing at a time when his image and sound were becoming fully established as a solo artist.

The short is said to include voice-over from an unseen interview with Michael, alongside behind-the-scenes footage from the 'Faith' music video. Picture: Getty

According to the project’s announcement, the restored film will showcase both George’s live vocal performances and his stage presence during a period widely regarded as a peak in his career. Picture: Getty

Additional material will accompany the theatrical release, including a short film by Paul McCartney's daughter. photographer Mary McCartney, which will give context to the cultural significance of the tour.

The short is said to include voice-over from an unseen interview with Michael, alongside previously unseen images by photographer Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage from the 'Faith' music video.

The Faith Tour album will feature 18 previously unreleased live recordings, marking one of the most extensive official archival releases from the artist’s estate since his death.

George Michael’s career remains one of the most successful in British pop history. He rose to fame in the 1980s as part of Wham!, selling more than 30 million records worldwide before launching a solo career that went on to exceed 125 million records globally.

His achievements include multiple chart-topping singles in both the UK and the US, as well as record-breaking success on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the George Michael: The Faith Tour teaser

The Faith album in particular was a major milestone, earning critical acclaim and commercial dominance. It included four US number-one singles and sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, topping charts in at least 10 countries.

George Michael also became the only British male solo artist to achieve four US number-one singles from a single album.

The singer, widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential pop artists of all time, died in 2016 at the age of 53.

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