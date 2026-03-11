Long-lost George Michael Faith tour footage to be released in cinemas

George Michael's Faith tour is getting a concert film this year. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

George Michael: The Faith Tour will hit the big screen later this year, alongside a new live album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Long-lost footage of one of George Michael’s most famous shows has been restored and remastered ready for a worldwide cinematic release later this year.

George Michael: The Faith Tour will feature never-before-seen footage from the European leg of George's 1988 Faith album tour, shot over two nights at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy.

The film is directed by George’s long-time collaborators and friends, Andy Morahan and David Austin, and will be introduced by a short-film exploring the cultural significance of George’s first solo album’s tour from photographer Mary McCartney.

Watch the George Michael: The Faith Tour teaser

This short film will feature voice-over from an unheard interview with the former Wham! artist, coupled with more unseen images of the star from photographer Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage from George Michael’s ‘Faith’ music video.

Alongside George Michael: The Faith Tour, an 18-track live album featuring previously unreleased recordings from George’s Faith tour, plus his Wham! career and more will also be released.

This follows last month’s reissue of George’s Faith album on vinyl.

Written, produced and performed almost entirely by the beloved pop star at the age of just 24, Faith earned George the Grammy for Album of the Year, the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist, three AMAs, two MTV Video Music Awards and an Ivor Novello Award for International Hit of the Year.

The Wham! star's first solo album remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, having sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

George also remains the only British male solo artist to achieve four number one hits on the US’ Billboard Hot 100 chart from one album, after this record’s hit songs ‘Faith’, ‘Father Figure’, ‘One More Try’ and ‘Monkey’ all made it to top spot.

George Michael performing on his Faith tour. Picture: Getty

George Michael: The Faith Tour is being produced by One to One: John & Yoko and Prince – Sign O’ the Times’ Mercury Studios in collaboration with George Michael Entertainment.

The film’s distributor and release date will be announced “soon”, according to yesterday (March 10)’s film announcement on George Michael’s official social media pages.

2026 marks a poignant anniversary for George fans, as this December will mark the tenth anniversary of his death.