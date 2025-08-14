George Michael song to feature on Taylor Swift’s next album – all details

Geroge Michael is the latest in a long line of stars whose music has inspired Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The late-great ‘Careless Whisper’ singer is clearly a favourite of Taylor Swift’s.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

George Michael’s much-loved track ‘Father Figure’ is set to be “reimagined” by Taylor Swift on her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The hugely popular singer-songwriter has sampled from George’s ‘Father Figure’ for her own song of the same name, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the publication – which claims to have seen a leaked photo of the new album’s vinyl sleeve – George Michael is credited as a writer on The Life of a Showgirl’s fourth track.

It’s unclear whether Taylor will just be sampling some of the 1987 song or covering it completely, although the Mail reports that the full leaked sleeve shows the song’s lyrics are different from the original.

Taylor's tracklist reveals a song called 'Father Figure' will be track four on her new album. Picture: Taylor Swift Instagram

George Michael - Father Figure (Official Video - featured in 'Babygirl')

Taylor announced her twelfth studio album on Tuesday, August 12, before dropping more details on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights yesterday evening (August 13).

Twelve songs will feature on the album, with its title track – a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter – number twelve.

Other song titles include ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, ‘Actually Romantic’, and ‘CANCELLED!’.

The album is set to be a return to a more high-tempo, joyful pop for the ‘Shake It Off’ star, following her more introspective and minimal double-album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2024.

Produced with past Red, 1989 and Reputation album collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, fans are looking forward to hearing the 35-year-old's transition back to what has been dubbed her ‘glitter pen’ sound.

Taylor wrote The Life of a Showgirl while travelling the world on her Eras Tour, and its songs will draw their inspiration from her thoughts, feelings, and experiences behind the scenes of that tour.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” Taylor teased while speaking on New Heights.

“I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, ‘bangers’.”

The Life of a Showgirl will be released on Friday, October 3.