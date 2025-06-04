Watch George Michael’s immaculate acoustic performance of ‘Freedom 90’ for MTV

By Thomas Edward

There was a time when MTV ruled the world.

The channel – abbreviated from 'Music Television' to MTV – completely altered the music industry, and how we listened to music.

No longer were vinyl records and radio stations the dominant force in the way we idolised the musicians that soundtracked our lives.

Once MTV played The Buggles' 'Video Killed The Radio Star', the first music video to ever be played on the channel, things would never be the same.

From then onwards, the way a band looked and acted contributed to their fame and fortune as much as their music.

It sparked the Second British Invasion, with bands like Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, and the Eurythmics benefitting, whilst Michael Jackson and Madonna used MTV to become unstoppable superstars.

George Michael was also one of those stars, whose good looks and magnificent voice shot him right to the top of the charts.

But in the next decade, he proved that it wasn't all about gimmicks and visuals, with an immaculate performance of 'Freedom 90' for an MTV one-off special.

George Michael won numerous MTV Video Music Awards throughout his career. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc). Picture: Getty

During the era of MTV, musicians could make a success from their music by making an impactful music video just as much as writing an earworm of a song.

Thanks to their music videos, the likes of Madonna's 'Like A Prayer', Peter Gabriel's 'Sledgehammer', Michael Jackson's 'Thriller', Dire Straits' 'Money For Nothing', and A-ha's 'Take On Me' all became cultural touchstones.

As the decade went on, most record labels were spending inordinate amounts of money on lavish music videos to win a break for their artists.

So, in 1991, after a decade that had transformed the music world, MTV made a 10th anniversary special episode to celebrate how far the channel had come.

George Michael in 1991. (Photo by Barry King/Alamy Stock Photo). Picture: Alamy

The one-off television special featured a series of guests that had been associated with MTV since its inception as well as cultural icons from the time.

The likes of Cher, Aerosmith, Madonna, Tom Cruise, Kim Basinger, R.E.M., film director Spike Lee and even Michael Jackson all contributed to a mixture of interviews, animations, sketch scenes, and performances.

George Michael, riding high in the charts after the release of his incredible 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1, was also asked to join in.

But after his spellbinding performance of epic single 'Freedom 90', George confirmed he was up there with the very best in the business.

Watch George Michael's immaculate performance of 'Freedom 90' for MTV below:

Decked out in a leather jacket, sunglasses and backwards cap, George looked every bit the leading man.

This performance wasn't about his looks or the usual fanfare that comes with being a pop star.

This particular setup was about George's one-of-a-kind voice, and how it worked singing virtually acapella surrounded by a group of backing singers and musicians who transformed it into something completely gospel.

It takes a brave musician to be as vulnerable as this – if something goes wrong, there's nowhere to hide.

Typical of George's talent and perfectionism, he absolutely nailed it.

To sing this song acoustic with a gospel choir behind you is beyond difficult, but to give it every ounce of soul you possess at the same time is nothing short of gobsmacking.

George's acoustic performance for MTV was nothing short of mesmerising. Picture: MTV

It's worth mentioning that George wrote 'Freedom 90' specifically about leaving Wham! and going solo.

The song was an earnest plea to his fans that he might change, look and sound different to when they first knew him, but he'll always be George.

Lyrics like "Sometimes the clothes do not make the man" and the sound "Gotta have some faith in the sound" say it all really.

His soulful, sensual performance of 'Freedom 90' was no doubt the best way to get that message across.

It was also very likely the inspiration behind MTV Unplugged, the series where music icons played completely acoustic.

MTV decided to pare it back in the 90s by creating a brand new series with the music at its heart, stripping back all the glitz and glamour in favour of pure music.

The likes of Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey all scored massive hit records with their live performances – and who can forget the devastating Nirvana set which would become Kurt Cobain's swansong.

It might not have happened without George's impeccable acoustic performance, however, which proved you could be a fiery, exciting performer without all the gimmicks.