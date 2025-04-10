Watch this rare footage of George Michael’s incredible rehearsal of 'Hand to Mouth' in 1996

Even George Michael's rehearsals were as remarkable as a proper performance. Picture: MAD TV

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He gave it his all every single time he took to the microphone.

If there was something to be said about George Michael, it was that he was always the consummate professional when it came to live performance.

That's likely because it was his passion and his main motivation in life, to be not just a flash-in-the-pan pop star but an incredible performer whose name would be remembered for generations.

Perhaps it was slightly born out of his lack of confidence, knowing that things needed to be prepared to a level he knew he couldn't slip up.

That's precisely what happened ahead of the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992, when George performed the Queen classic 'Somebody To Love'.

On the night, it was widely regarded as the show stealer and is still remembered as such even nowadays.

Ahead of the epic concert, David Bowie and Seal watched on in amazement as George put every ounce of himself into the rehearsal alone.

Several years later, that same level of dedication was still very much the case with George, based on this rare rehearsal footage from 1996 which is truly spine-tingling.

George Michael in 1996. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Taking place in a dark room with his full band, George seems incredibly relaxed and in good spirits as the tape starts rolling.

He was rehearsing for an appearance on Greek television, his native country, for an exclusive programme on the domestic channel MAD TV.

Of course, the actual performance went without any hitches, which was typical for George.

But it's the remarkable behind-the-scenes footage of George singing 'Hand to Mouth' during the rehearsals that highlights his undeniable talent.

What's more surprising is, for an artist who took such close control of his public persona, that George allowed the cameras to get up close and personal.

Watch the footage below!

George Michael - Hand to Mouth (Unplugged Rehearsal 1996)

George barely acknowledges the camera in the room, but is fully aware of its presence as he sips on a cup of tea while the musicians prepare their instruments.

It's all smiles in the room as George waits for his band to catch up, chatting with somebody over his shoulder.

Then silence: you can hear a pin drop as the rehearsal starts, the guitarist and drummer gently starting the song together.

From then onwards, with the camera directed at George from the side, the 'Father Figure' singer slips into the rehearsal.

A true professional, George's vocals are pitch-perfect despite being so comfortable.

It's a joy to watch an artist such as George not have to pay attention to an audience like he does on stage, but get lost in the music when the song begins.

George only made a handful of appearances in 1996 whilst promoting his heartfelt album, Older. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

'Hand to Mouth' originally featured on George's classic 1987 album Faith, a song which he wrote when he was just 23 years of age.

His songwriting showcased such maturity at his age, detailing the struggles and sorrows of those who can't afford to provide for their families.

Of course, George made millions throughout his incredible career, winning numerous awards and scoring countless chart hits.

But he knew how money could change people's lives - arguably the reason why he made so many anonymous donations to those in need.

This intimate and organic rehearsal performance is a gift in itself, one that keeps giving in the years after George's death.

Even now, it shows the world that when he was in the zone, he was one of the greatest singers to ever grace this planet.