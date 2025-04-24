George Michael receives moving Ivor Novello award nomination – all the details

George Michael has been posthumously recognised for his work on Last Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Wham! star has received a posthumous nod from the prestigious awards show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

George Michael has been nominated for another Ivor Novello award, eight years on from his death.

The beloved singer-songwriter is the only individual songwriter in history to receive the award show’s prestigious Songwriter of the Year award three times, in 1985, 1989 and 1997.

George was also the youngest ever recipient of an Ivor Novello Award when he accepted his 1985 nod at just 21 years old.

Wham! reflect on ‘Last Christmas’ and reveal the heartwarming secret to their success

Now, 2025’s Ivors have recognised the late star in the ceremony’s Most Performed Work category for his work as the songwriter of Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’.

The song’s nomination celebrates the enduring success of the 1984 hit, which won top spot in the UK’s Christmas chart for a second year in a row in its 40th anniversary year, 2024.

Despite failing to make it to Christmas number one the year it was released, ‘Last Christmas’ has continued to be a festive playlist staple ever since its release.

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)

As well as its 2023 and 2024 UK Christmas number one successes, in December 2024 ‘Last Christmas’ also earned its highest spot yet on the US’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s worldwide popularity was also seen in its greatest ever success on the Billboard Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts last year.

George is the only single nominee in this year’s Most Performed Work category, as the other nominees are all collaborative works.

When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine

Nominated against ‘Last Christmas’ for the PRS for Music Most Performed Work award are:

‘As It Was’ by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

‘Houdini’ by Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso Jnr, Dua Lipa and Kevin Parker

‘Prada’ by D-Block Europe, Obi Ebele (Da Beatfreakz), Uche Ebele (Da Beatfreakz), Jahmori ‘Jaymo’ Simmons and RAYE

‘Stargazing’ by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith

The Ivor Novello Awards 2025 will be held in London on May 22, and will mark the ceremony’s 70th anniversary.