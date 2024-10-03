Rob Brydon reveals George Michael’s hilarious response after telling him he saw Wham! in Wales

Picture: Getty / TikTok

By Thomas Edward

Every person that met him has a heartwarming story to tell.

It seems that based on people's interactions with George Michael on a personal level, he was incredibly kind, humble, caring, and graceful.

After the 'Faith' legend's tragic death on Christmas Day in 2016, stories about his secret acts of generosity came to the fore.

Whether it was paying for someone's IVF treatment after hearing their story on television, donating the earnings from 'Jesus To A Child' to ChildLine, or silently supporting a total of 28 charities, his kindness knew no bounds.

But George wasn't just a giving soul - he was also a hilarious character, whose humour was as sharp as his dress sense.

That's certainly the opinion comedian Rob Brydon made of George after meeting him for the first time.

He recalled in an episode of his BRYDON & podcast, that George joked the Wham! gig Brydon attended "smelled of p*ss".

George Michael was loved for his kindness and generosity as much as his sense of humour. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Talking to fellow comedian Harry Enfield, they both start talking about attending David Williams' 35th birthday in which George was also a guest.

"It was full of lovely people like George Michael, who I hadn't seen for years but I used to know in his early twenties," Harry tells Rob.

"I met him [George] on Richard & Judy, when he was a guest and I was a guest," Rob replies.

"And in the green room I said 'I saw Wham! at the Top Rank in Swansea', and he said 'Oh, it smelled of piss'."

Harry Enfield then snorts with laughter, looking up at the ceiling as though he's imagining George saying it himself.

Whilst Harry is cracking up, Rob continues in a dry manner: "I thought, a bit harsh, on the Welsh.

"He said, 'No it was the whole tour, because on that tour, the girls couldn't contain themselves'.

"So his memory of that tour," Rob continues "was of that".

No doubt George was recalling the concert from all those years ago with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

But his first interaction with Rob Brydon is just another example of George's whip-smart sense of humour, one that is sorely missed.