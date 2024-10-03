Rob Brydon reveals George Michael’s hilarious response after telling him he saw Wham! in Wales

3 October 2024, 12:25

Rob Brydon reveals George Michael’s hilarious response after telling him he saw Wham! in Wales
Rob Brydon reveals George Michael’s hilarious response after telling him he saw Wham! in Wales. Picture: Getty / TikTok

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Every person that met him has a heartwarming story to tell.

It seems that based on people's interactions with George Michael on a personal level, he was incredibly kind, humble, caring, and graceful.

After the 'Faith' legend's tragic death on Christmas Day in 2016, stories about his secret acts of generosity came to the fore.

Whether it was paying for someone's IVF treatment after hearing their story on television, donating the earnings from 'Jesus To A Child' to ChildLine, or silently supporting a total of 28 charities, his kindness knew no bounds.

But George wasn't just a giving soul - he was also a hilarious character, whose humour was as sharp as his dress sense.

That's certainly the opinion comedian Rob Brydon made of George after meeting him for the first time.

He recalled in an episode of his BRYDON & podcast, that George joked the Wham! gig Brydon attended "smelled of p*ss".

George Michael was loved for his kindness and generosity as much as his sense of humour. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
George Michael was loved for his kindness and generosity as much as his sense of humour. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Talking to fellow comedian Harry Enfield, they both start talking about attending David Williams' 35th birthday in which George was also a guest.

"It was full of lovely people like George Michael, who I hadn't seen for years but I used to know in his early twenties," Harry tells Rob.

"I met him [George] on Richard & Judy, when he was a guest and I was a guest," Rob replies.

"And in the green room I said 'I saw Wham! at the Top Rank in Swansea', and he said 'Oh, it smelled of piss'."

Harry Enfield then snorts with laughter, looking up at the ceiling as though he's imagining George saying it himself.

Whilst Harry is cracking up, Rob continues in a dry manner: "I thought, a bit harsh, on the Welsh.

"He said, 'No it was the whole tour, because on that tour, the girls couldn't contain themselves'.

"So his memory of that tour," Rob continues "was of that".

No doubt George was recalling the concert from all those years ago with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

But his first interaction with Rob Brydon is just another example of George's whip-smart sense of humour, one that is sorely missed.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine

When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine

The Jonas Brothers cover George Michael's classic 'Careless Whisper' - video

The Jonas Brothers cover George Michael's classic 'Careless Whisper' - video

George Michael was a fan of Adam Lambert's long before he joined Queen, the band George once performed with himself.

When George Michael praised Adam Lambert long before he joined Queen

Smooth Icons 2024: George Michael is voted the top music icon by you

Smooth Icons 2024: George Michael is voted the best music artist of all time

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

In a new interview with Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton reminds her why she loves him so much, each and every day.

Gwen Stefani reveals what Blake Shelton does each day to remind her why she fell in love with him

Country

Elton John jokes about all his missing body parts after various surgeries

Elton John jokes about all his missing body parts after surgeries: 'There's not much of me left'

Elton John

Watch Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough cover Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at Paris fashion show

Watch Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough cover Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at Paris fashion show

Elvis Presley

Lindsey Buckingham facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Lindsey Buckingham facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Fleetwood Mac

Robbie Williams movie 'Better Man': Cast, trailer, release date, songs and more revealed

Robbie Williams movie Better Man: Cast, trailer, release date, songs and more revealed

Robbie Williams

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents