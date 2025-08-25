Smooth Icons 2025: George Michael voted the best music artist of all time for fourth year

25 August 2025, 18:54

Smooth Icons 2025: George Michael voted the best music artist of all time for fourth year. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The 'Careless Whisper' singer is your Smooth Icon for 2025.

George Michael has been voted by Smooth Radio listeners as the greatest artist of all time in the seventh annual Smooth Icons countdown.

This marks the music legend's third consecutive year as the winner, fourth in total, since the chart began in 2019.

Your votes put Queen in second place, and Michael Jackson in third.

Celebrating George's fourth Smooth Icons win, the representatives for the late icon shared: "On behalf of George Michael Entertainment we are delighted that Smooth Radio’s listeners and George’s loyal fans have once again crowned George Michael as the ‘ultimate artist’ for 2025 in Smooth’s annual top 100 ‘Smooth Icons’.

"This is the fourth time that George has received this honour and he would undoubtedly be both proud and truly grateful, just as we are, for the unwavering support of Smooth Radio, its listeners, and his loyal devoted fans worldwide."

The statement finished: "Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. George Michael Entertainment xx"

George Michael performing
George Michael was your choice for Smooth Icons 2025's number one spot! Picture: Getty

Alongside George's phenomenal success, other chart highlights include Phil Collins earning his highest-ever chart placement at number ten, and two new entries in 2025 from Boyzone and Carly Simon.

This year's highest-ranking solo female artist was Whitney Houston at number four.

Smooth Icons Top 10:

  1. George Michael
  2. Queen
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Whitney Houston
  5. ABBA
  6. Elton John
  7. Wham!
  8. Celine Dion
  9. Bee Gees
  10. Phil Collins

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast.

