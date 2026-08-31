Smooth Icons 2026: George Michael takes the crown for the fifth year

31 August 2026, 19:00

Smooth Icons 2026: George Michael takes the crown for the fifth year
Smooth Icons 2026: George Michael takes the crown for the fifth year. Picture: Getty

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George Michael has been voted by Smooth Radio listeners as the greatest artist of all time in the eighth annual Smooth Icons countdown.

This marks the 'Careless Whisper' singer's fourth consecutive year as the winner, fifth in total, since the chart began in 2019.

In second place – and in the year his record-breaking biopic hit the big screen – came Michael Jackson, followed by Queen in third.

See the full top 100 Smooth Icons chart here!

Other chart highlights include Whitney Houston climbing to her highest-ever chart placement, and Welsh legend Bonnie Tyler entering the chart for the first time.

Smooth Icons Top 10:

  1. George Michael
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Queen
  4. Whitney Houston
  5. ABBA
  6. Elton John
  7. Wham!
  8. Phil Collins
  9. Celine Dion
  10. Elvis Presley

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast.

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Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

When security refused to let George Michael into his own concert: "That is not George Michael!"

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