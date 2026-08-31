Smooth Icons 2026: George Michael takes the crown for the fifth year

Smooth Icons 2026: George Michael takes the crown for the fifth year. Picture: Getty

You voted George Michael as your Smooth Icon for 2026!

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George Michael has been voted by Smooth Radio listeners as the greatest artist of all time in the eighth annual Smooth Icons countdown.

This marks the 'Careless Whisper' singer's fourth consecutive year as the winner, fifth in total, since the chart began in 2019.

In second place – and in the year his record-breaking biopic hit the big screen – came Michael Jackson, followed by Queen in third.

Other chart highlights include Whitney Houston climbing to her highest-ever chart placement, and Welsh legend Bonnie Tyler entering the chart for the first time.

Smooth Icons Top 10:

George Michael Michael Jackson Queen Whitney Houston ABBA Elton John Wham! Phil Collins Celine Dion Elvis Presley

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast.