The unexpected song that got George Michael through difficult five-week hospital stay

George Michael was taken ill in November 2011. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Careless Whisper’ singer went through the “worst month of his life” in 2011 after falling ill with pneumonia.

George Michael was helped through the “worst month of his life” by an expected pop song.

From late November through December 2011, the then-48-year-old pop star was confined to a hospital in Vienna, Austria, after he contracted pneumonia while on his Symphonica European tour.

Speaking with Global’s showbiz editor Charlie Girling in 2012, George recollected how listening to Lana Del Rey’s breakthrough hit ‘Video Games’ got him through some of the month’s toughest moments thanks to a special connection he and his then-partner Fadi Fawaz had with the song.

Lana Del Rey - Video Games

“I absolutely adore that record,” George explained, revealing that 'Video Games' came out around the time he met Fadi, and that it became ‘their song’.

“I have some fond memories of listening to it in the hospital before I came out,” he added. “Because he was there with me. He was there by my bed for the five weeks.

“And I know it sounds strange but there was something lovely about the amount of love I received when I woke up, and I will always remember that and associate it with ‘Video Games’,” George added.

Speaking at a press conference after he was discharged from hospital in December 2011, George explained that his recovery had been “touch and go for a couple of weeks...

George Michael's first interview after release from hospital

“We played it down because I didn’t want to worry my fans too much,” the ‘Father Figure’ singer added.

But it was evident in retrospect that the singer’s life had been seriously at risk during his pneumonia battle.

The love of his then-partner Fadi and the rest of his family, friends and fans was key in helping empower him to keep fighting against his illness.

“It was the worst month of my life,” George told the press just before Christmas 2011. “I’m incredibly fortunate to be here, and incredibly fortunate to have picked up this bug where I did.”

George went on to explain that the hospital where he was treated was one of the best in the world at treating pneumonia.

“So I have to believe that somebody thinks I still have some work to do here,” he added.