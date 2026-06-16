Wham! brings historic China tour to cinemas in new documentary – all details

A new documentary about Wham!'s time in China is getting a cinema release this summer. Picture: Wham!/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Wham! 10 Days in China will hit cinemas worldwide this summer.

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Wham! made history in 1985 when they became the first Western pop act to perform in communist China.

Now, 41 years on from their historic visit, a new documentary focused on George Michael, Andrew Ridgley and team’s ten days in the country is being released in cinemas.

Wham! 10 Days in China will feature newly restored footage and previously unseen archival footage of Wham!’s trip to China.

The documentary will also feature new interviews with individuals involved in the tour, including Andrew and other members of Wham!’s China touring party.

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Director Mike Christie will use all these new and restored resources to tell the previously untold story of the tour which solidified the ‘Everything She Wants’ group as global superstars.

Wham!’s visit to China in 1985 concluded their global Big Tour which took place from December 1984 to April 1985.

The band played two concerts in China, one in Beijing on April 7 and the other in Guangzhou on April 10.

Wham’s shows were the result of 18 months of negotiations during which the band’s co-manager Simon Napier Bell worked hard to convince Chinese officials to allow Wham! to be the first Western band to perform there.

Both shows caused quite a stir in the country as their several thousand attendees experienced a show unlike anything they’d seen before.

George Michael told reporters after the event: “It was the hardest performance I've ever given in my life.

"I couldn't believe how quiet the crowd was at first,” he shared. “I didn't realise that they weren't clapping because they thought we were begging for applause."

In fact, the crowd were warned ahead of the show that they were not to clap and that dancing was not allowed.

Fans at one of Wham!'s shows in China. Picture: Getty

Wham!’s China performance was first put on film in 1986’s Wham! In China: Foreign Skies tour film.

Wham! 10 Days in China will hit cinemas worldwide July 28. Tickets for the cinema showings will go on sale on Wednesday, June 24.

Fans can sign up to receive updates and more info on the documentary here.