George Michael's song lyrics to be released in special new book 'Words'

George Michael's Words book to be released. Picture: Alamy/George Michael

By Tom Eames

George Michael was known as a fantastic songwriter, having written hundreds of songs throughout his career.

From his Wham! days to his world-conquering solo career, George Michael wrote many classic hits, including 'Last Christmas', 'A Different Corner', 'Careless Whisper' and 'Father Figure'.

The late popstar's song lyrics have now been put together in an awesome new book titled Words.

In what promises to be a fantastic collectors' item, Words will feature every song written by George that was recorded by himself or Wham!

Words was originally put together by The Lyric Book Company in 2011 for George’s Symphonica tour.

Fans can now pre-order the book on George’s official store.

All profits from this book will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support Nurses, which was a charity close to George’s heart.