John Legend opens up about 'joy' of raising his and Chrissy Teigen’s four children

John Legend is a proud dad of four with his wife of 12 years Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Instagram/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘All of Me’ singer married Chrissy in 2013.

John Legend has opened up about the “joy” of raising his and Chrissy Teigen’s four children.

Chatting with Smooth’s Angie Greaves about the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Lifted, the 46-year-old star also reflected on his 12-year-strong marriage.

John and Chrissy have two daughters: Luna and Esti; and two sons: Miles and Wren. The pair also lost a son, Jack, during pregnancy in 2020.

Catching Angie up with his and Chrissy’s relationship, John gushed about how much he loves spending time with his family away from all the hubbub of his music career.

John Legend reveals the song that upset fans and opens up about fatherhood

“I love [fatherhood],” the ‘All of Me’ star said. “There’s so much energy in the house right now because the kids are so young...

“It’s a little stressful sometimes too,” John jokingly conceded. “But it’s a lot of joy and a lot of energy and a lot of laughter, and it’s fun just seeing their different personalities...

“Chrissy and I are really enjoying parenthood together,” the singer reflected lovingly.

Mini-me Miles

Reflecting on his children’s personalities, John noted how his eldest son Miles appears to be turning into a mini-me version of his father, meanwhile Luna is taking more after her mother.

“He really does look like me,” he laughed. “It’s interesting seeing their personalities though because Luna is a lot like Chrissy, she has a lot of her sense of humour and her spunk.

“I see some elements of me in Miles, but then some elements are a little more different. He’s a lot more stubborn than I was, he’s a Taurus. I’m so curious to see the young man he becomes,” John considered.

Learning together

The singer takes his responsibility as a father seriously to raise “a great young man”.

“We have a lot of fun together... we do a lot of boy-dad things,” he shared. “Miles is a really smart kid, he’s really fun and funny and I like being a dad to him... I think he teaches me a lot too.

“I think it’s important for dads to help their young boys to grow into great young men especially, and so I’m very intent on working with him to be a great young man,” he added.

UK connections

The proud father is visiting the UK to kick off his Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour. The ‘Ordinary People’ performer is visiting Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London before heading off to Europe, and later North America.

“I’m so happy to be starting it here,” the singer revealed to Smooth. “The UK means a lot to me and especially this album, I feel like it’s very connected to the UK and my journey...

“I remember playing Jazz Cafe before the album came out, I remember playing Hammersmith Apollo and Brixton,” he added. “All that stuff early on and working with Estelle early on, all that is so connected to the early part of my journey.”