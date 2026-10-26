Julian Lennon had to buy back dad John’s belongings after being written out of The Beatles icon's will

Julian Lennon was left out of his father John's will, so had to buy back his own childhood mementos from auctions. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

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It's well known that they didn't have the easiest of relationships.

Julian Lennon was born on 8th April 1963 when his father John was still married to his first wife Cynthia, Julian's mother.

As history tells us, the following year The Beatles broke America and started what was known as the British Invasion.

Pop music on a global scale was never the same again – but neither was John's relationship with his son, who grew more and more distant from him after spending months on the road or living the high life in London.

It eventually got to breaking point, with John's family being pushed to the side in favour of his career.

John and Cynthia filed their divorce in 1968, on the count of adultery as John was having an affair with Japanese artist Yoko Ono for some months by then.

But amid the fallout was Julian, who was left by the wayside with John starting a new life with a new woman.

Their father-son relationship was fractured, and Julian's childhood was never the same, seeing his father becoming a father again to Sean Ono Lennon from a distance.

Though they did reconcile before John was tragically murdered, Julian was written out of The Beatles' will.

John Lennon and his first son Julian. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images). Picture: Keystone-France/Getty

John Lennon will forever be remembered as one of the greatest musician's to ever grace this planet.

But the financial issues he left behind for Julian is a more cautionary tale – especially when Julian had to buy back his own childhood mementos and his dad's belongings from auctions.

Lennon left behind a hefty estate after his death on 8th December 1980, worth approximately £220 million.

Despite the vast wealth he'd accrued through his career, Julian was left almost nothing.

Yoko Ono and their son Sean were passed full control of the estate. Though, despite appearances from the outside, the situation wasn't as mean spirited as it might appear.

Julian and Sean Lennon together in 1986. (Photo By John Barrett/PHOTOlink). Picture: Newscom/Alamy

When Julian was born and John became enormously successful, he set up a trust for Cynthia and Julian.

The initial fund agreed upon was set at £100,000 to be shared among Julian and future children. It's a considerable amount, but peanuts when you compare it to the overall fortune John left.

Once he and Cynthia divorced, he became estranged from them for some years, with Lennon reviewing his estate which led to Julian being written out.

John was suddenly and shockingly murdered, so perhaps would have revised his will once again had he thought the matter was pressing.

Still, Julian was left with next to nothing. So he contested the will. Naturally, it got messy, but he and Yoko eventually settled the dispute in 1996 after a lengthy 16-year legal battle.

During a 1999 interview, Julian was pressed about living without his father, his father's legacy, and the mementos that reminded him of their bond that were taken from him.

"It's a lot of his belongings that were auctioned off by Yoko, whether they were personal possessions or instruments."

"The most ironic thing that I did receive with the settlement," he continued, "is that I'd been buying his stuff back with that [money]."

"I've been buying his stuff back with his money, which is absolutely insane!"

"I think on many levels it was manipulative," he went on to say about the situation with Yoko. "It's a horrible way to have to go."

"I think she knew what she was doing from day one. She played it innocent, but she had it all planned out."

Had a great bday with my brother…@JulianLennon pic.twitter.com/Gc2CFgERGu — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 11, 2026

Emotions were clearly running high at this point, but time is a great healer, and the pair made up.

Julian and Sean are closer than ever too, and have made the effort to build an incredibly strong bond.

That doesn't stop people bringing up the past, especially when it comes to the amount each of John Lennon's sons inherited.

Sean recently posted a photo of him and Julian together on X, with one follower commenting: "One guy inherited most of the estate, the other largely cut out and forced to engaged [sic] in decades-long litigation in pursuit of a comparatively small share of it."

Denying the comment, Sean replied: "Julian and I inherited the same amount from our dad. Our trusts were equal. Although his was slightly more, but negligibly so."

Regardless of how it panned out, their money woes seem to be behind the brothers for good.

In 2022, Sean told People magazine that Julian was his "best mate", adding: "We're brothers and we love each other deeply on that level. We just talk daily, same as anybody would."