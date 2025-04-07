Watch Kelly Clarkson’s mini-me daughter hilariously take control of her mum’s show

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River both starred on her show recently. Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

River Rose is the oldest of Kelly’s two children, who she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose is growing up!

Last month, while on her school’s spring break, the 10-year-old showed off some confident career aspirations when she joined her famous mum on her eponymous TV talk show.

River joined The Kelly Clarkson Show’s production team as a ‘mini-producer’ for the day, and didn’t hold back from using the opportunity to boss her mum about.

Watch mini-producer River Rose in action here:

Kelly Clarkson's daughter runs her show

Taking her responsibility seriously, River was quick to let Kelly know when she was overrunning into an ad break.

“Mommy, you need to break,” she said, as her mother brought the audience’s attention to how River was working hard behind the scenes.

But Kelly misheard and thought her daughter had sympathetically said: “Mom, needs a break”!

On realising River was actually just telling Kelly to cut to ads, Kelly quickly called for an ad break, but not before she praised her daughter by adding: “I got a leader, she’s going to rule the world one day ya’ll.”

Kelly Clarkson’s son wows with Frank Sinatra cover

Another sweet moment from last week’s show came when Kelly revealed how River has been to “all the meetings” earlier in the morning “like an adult.”

Hilariously, the young producer-in-training had also managed to style herself very similarly to showrunner Alex Duda, who she was shadowing all day.

“This was not planned!” Kelly told her audience, while thanking Alex for letting her daughter shadow her behind the scenes of the show.

River and her brother Remy feature on their mom's show in January 2025. Picture: Getty

Viewers of the show loved seeing Kelly and River’s mother-daughter relationship front-and-centre during the show.

“Daww, you can tell how much they love each other. Thanks for sharing this precious moment with us,” commented one person on Kelly’s show’s YouTube channel.

“I love how River is Kelly’s mini!!!” another viewer posted.

Kelly is no stranger to featuring her kids on her talk show.

Last December, the American Idol woman revealed her son Remy’s singing talents to the world when she let him perform a cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ to the studio audience (and everyone watching at home).

“He just walked right in today and said: ‘Who do I need to speak to to sing my song?’” Kelly revealed.