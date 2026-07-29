Lionel Richie left stunned as famous singer's son reveals his identity on American Idol

Lionel Richie was left speechless when an American Idol contestant revealed he was the son of one of pop music's biggest stars. Picture: Youtube/American Idol

By Giorgina Hamilton

The American Idol judge was left open-mouthed after contestant Baylee Littrell revealed who his father was, prompting a memorable reaction during his audition.

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Lionel Richie was left speechless when an American Idol contestant revealed he was the son of one of pop music's biggest stars, and the audition is winning over fans all over again.

A clip from Baylee Littrell's appearance on the hit singing competition in 2025 has gone viral once more, with viewers rediscovering the moment the 23-year-old aspiring artist introduced himself before revealing his famous family connection.

As the judges tried to place his familiar features, the resemblance quickly became impossible to ignore.

A clip from Baylee Littrell's appearance on the hit singing competition in 2025 has gone viral once more. Picture: Youtube/American Idol

The surprise reveal stunned Lionel, who appeared genuinely caught off guard when he learned Baylee was the son of the chart-topping boy band member. Picture: Youtube/American Idol

With his curly blond hair, moustache and striking facial features, Baylee looks remarkably like his father, Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell.

The surprise reveal stunned Lionel, who appeared genuinely caught off guard when he learned Baylee was the son of the chart-topping boy band member.

Despite growing up around the music industry, Baylee has spent years working toward his own career.

With his curly blond hair, moustache and striking facial features, Baylee looks remarkably like his father, Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell. Picture: Youtube/American Idol

As the judges tried to place his familiar features, the resemblance quickly became impossible to ignore. Picture: Youtube/American Idol

He even joined the Backstreet Boys on their DNA World Tour in 2019, performing as an opening act when he was only 16 years old.

Music has been part of his life from an early age, and Baylee previously told People that touring had always been his biggest ambition.

"Since I was 6 years old, my dream has always been to go on tour," he said.

Brian Littrell then joined his son for the audtion, much to the delight of the judges (pictured). Picture: Youtube/American Idol

Backstreet Boy Brian and his son Baylee then sang a duet for the Anerican Idol judges (pictured). Picture: Youtube/American Idol

Baylee recalled once slipping into one of Brian's stage jackets while waiting backstage and imagining himself performing before a crowd.

"I put on one of my dad's jackets from one of his outfits in his dressing room and I stood in front of the mirror," he said.Brian soon discovered what his son was doing.

"He comes in and is like, 'Hey Bubs, what are you doing?'" Baylee remembered. "I'm like, 'Well I want to be like you.'"

The aspiring singer also asked whether he might one day take the stage himself.

Baylee Littrell Auditions With Original Song & Duets with Backstreet Boy Dad Brian! | American Idol

"I asked, 'Can I get up there instead one day?' He was like, 'Well, you never know.'"

Although many assumed he would naturally follow his father's pop path, Baylee ultimately chose a different direction.

He has explained that he originally expected to make pop music before falling in love with country through his grandparents.

Encouraged by both Brian and his mother, Leighanne Wallace, he embraced the genre and began developing his own sound.

Brian, 51, and Leighanne, 57, have been married since 2000 and have supported Baylee's musical ambitions throughout his career.

Brian first found worldwide fame in 1993 when he joined the Backstreet Boys, the group assembled by the late music manager Lou Pearlman.

Alongside Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Nick Carter, the band became one of the biggest-selling acts of all time, producing global hits including 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody' and 'Larger Than Life'.

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