Lionel Richie gives astounding performance of ’86 Hit, ‘Deep River Woman’ on American Idol

Lionel Richie performed his 1986 hit 'Deep River Woman' together on this week's American Idol finale. Picture: ABC

By Giorgina Hamilton

The music legend was joined by fellow American Idol judges Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan for a special performance during the live finale.

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Lionel Richie shared the stage with fellow American Idol judges Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan during the season 24 finale of the hit talent show this week, as the trio performed his 1986 hit 'Deep River Woman' together.

The performance marked one of the biggest moments of the live final, with Lionel joined by his fellow judges for a special rendition of the track, which he originally recorded with country band Alabama almost 40 years ago.

Lionel, 76, appeared visibly delighted as Carrie and Luke joined him on stage, with viewers praising the unexpected collaboration online during the live broadcast.

The performance marked one of the biggest moments of the live final, with Lionel joined by his fellow judges for a special rendition of the track. Picture: ABC

'Deep River Woman' was a hit for Lionel Richie in 1986. Picture: ABC

While 'Deep River Woman 'was Richie’s only performance of the evening, both Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood also returned to the spotlight later in the finale for separate performances.

Underwood teamed up with rock band Mötley Crüe, while Bryan performed his latest single 'Fish Hunt Golf Drink' before later joining former contestant Julián Kalel for a cover of Dwight Yoakam’s 'A Thousand Miles From Nowhere'.

The finale also featured performances from Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Nelly, Shinedown, Clay Aiken and Jason Mraz, alongside appearances from the show’s finalists.

Alicia Keys also appeared as a guest mentor during the episode, performing both with the finalists and as a solo artist.

Lionel, 76, appeared visibly delighted as Carrie and Luke joined him on stage, with viewers praising the unexpected collaboration online during the live broadcast. Picture: ABC

The performance marked one of the biggest moments of the live final. Picture: ABC

The live final came after a dramatic few weeks on the show, including a standout performance from contestant Keyla Richardson which left Lionel Richie struggling for words.

The young singer delivered a powerful version of Beatles hit 'With a Little Help From My Friends' earlier in the season, prompting an emotional reaction from the judging panel.

“I have never. I have never ever! I’ve been on American Idol since I was that big,” Richie said afterwards. “I have never had any contestant walk out on this stage and tear the place up.”

He later added: “The place got blown up. That Janis Joplin sounding, Tina Turner sounding. I don’t know who you are, but that right there was the greatest performance I have ever seen on this stage.”

Guest judge Keke Palmer also praised the contestant, saying: “That voice was ancestral, girl. What you’re doing is more than just singing. You’re embodying spirit through song.”

Watch the American Idol jusges sing Lionel Richie's 'Deep River Woman':

"Deep River Woman" By Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan - Grand Finale Idol Judge Trio!

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood told Richardson: “You don’t think about what you’re doing as it’s happening. It just flows out of you.”

Lionel's latest American Idol appearance comes shortly after the star announced a major UK concert for this summer.

The 'Hello' singer is set to perform a one-off headline show at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on August 20 as part of the HeritageLive concert series.

Lionel's latest American Idol appearance comes shortly after the star announced a major UK concert for this summer. Picture: Getty

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The concert will feature many of Lionel’s biggest hits, including 'All Night Long', 'Dancing On The Ceiling' and 'Say You, Say Me', alongside classics from his time with The Commodores.

Other artists performing as part of the HeritageLive series this summer include Eric Clapton, Faithless, Richard Ashcroft, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Scissor Sisters, The Streets and Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics.

Tickets for Lionel Richie’s August 20 Sandringham show are available through the HeritageLive website.

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