Lionel Richie's ex-wife gives health update after singer was rushed to hospital during concert

Lionel Richie's ex-wife gives health update after singer was rushed to hospital during concert. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The music legend's former wife has spoken out after Lionel was forced to end a show early following an on-stage health scare.

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Lionel Richie's ex-wife has shared a reassuring update on the music legend's health after he was rushed to hospital following a medical emergency during a live performance.

The 77-year-old singer was forced to end his show at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday last week (June 24) after becoming unwell on stage.

During the performance, Lionel told fans he was feeling "dizzy" and was seen sitting down several times before the concert was ultimately cancelled.

The 77-year-old singer was forced to end his show at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday last week (June 24) after becoming unwell on stage (pictured in 2025). Picture: Getty

Now, Brenda Harvey, who was married to Lionel for 18 years before they divorced in 1993, has reassured fans that the award-winning star is on the mend.

Posting on X, she wrote: "Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage."

Her message comes after Lionel postponed two dates on his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire as he continues to recover.

A statement released by the United Center in Chicago on the singer's behalf confirmed that doctors had advised him to take time off.

It read: "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, IL and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, OH.

Brenda Harvey, who was married to Lionel for 18 years before they divorced in 1993, has reassured fans that the award-winning star is on the mend (the pair in 1986). Picture: Getty

"[Lionel Richie] and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA.

"Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon."

Posting on X, Brenda wrote: "Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage.". Picture: X/Brenda Harvey Richie

While Lionel has not personally spoken in detail about his condition, sources close to the singer have suggested those around him are increasingly concerned about his demanding schedule.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider claimed: "Family, friends, and even his bandmates are definitely concerned about Lionel's health, but nobody is about to tell him to slow down. They all want him better and to do what he loves to do."

The source added that Lionel's work ethic has remained unchanged throughout his decades-long career, saying: "The Lionel we see on tour and on American Idol is the same Lionel we have known for decades – he's always moving, always working, and always looking ahead to the next show."

According to the insider, retirement has never been something Lionel has seriously considered.

"Music isn't just his job; it's what keeps him going. He's not someone who sits still, and retirement has never really been part of the conversation unless his health leaves him with no other choice," they said.

The source also claimed the singer has been more upset about disappointing concertgoers than his own health.

"Right now, Lionel is actually more upset that fans didn't get the full show they paid for than he is about himself and his health. That's where his head is. He hates disappointing people and feels terrible that the concert couldn't continue as planned."

They continued: "As far as he's concerned, while he awaits results, this is just a temporary setback. He fully expects to be back doing what he loves, and he's already hoping to make it to Chicago this weekend if everything checks out.

"He's still waiting for a few more answers on what he is dealing with, but he feels that it could be just a bit of an episode over something super serious."

The health scare unfolded during Lionel's concert in Minnesota, where he stopped the performance after telling fans he was feeling dizzy.

According to attendees, the singer encouraged the audience to listen to their bodies.

One fan recalled Lionel saying: "He has been in this business long enough, if you feel dizzy you sit down! And if you don't feel right, you sit down!"

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Jon Bream also quoted the star telling the crowd: "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a** down."

After an unexpected interval, saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to the stage to confirm the concert would not continue.

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"Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well," he told the audience. "He won't be able to continue. Additional information will be available."

TMZ later reported paramedics met Lionel backstage before he was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Fans have since flooded social media with messages of support, while Brenda's latest update has provided reassurance that the singer is expected to return to performing soon.

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