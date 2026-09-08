Lionel Richie gives health update after three-day hospital stay

8 September 2026, 13:06

Lionel Richie is back home in Los Angeles and “doing great” after spending three days in hospital following a recent performance in St Louis.
Lionel Richie is back home in Los Angeles and “doing great” after spending three days in hospital following a recent performance in St Louis. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer is back home and “doing great” after being admitted to hospital following a recent concert.

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Lionel Richie is back home in Los Angeles and “doing great” after spending three days in hospital following a recent performance in St Louis.

The 77-year-old music icon was admitted to intensive care after checking himself into hospital as a precaution on August 29, following his concert at The Muny.

PEOPLE confirms that Richie has now been discharged and is recovering at home.

Lionel’s hospital stay came just two days after he paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a moving Instagram post to the star, following her death on August 25.

The 77-year-old music icon was admitted to intensive care after checking himself into hospital as a precaution on August 29, following his concert at The Muny.
The 77-year-old music icon was admitted to intensive care after checking himself into hospital as a precaution on August 29, following his concert at The Muny. Picture: Getty

The singer underwent cardiac tests during his stay, after concerns were raised about his health following the St Louis performance.

He had reportedly asked his team to bring him a chair while performing his final song, 'All Night Long'.

The hospital stay comes after Richie experienced another health scare earlier this summer while on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

During the first show of the joint Sing a Song All Night Long tour in June, Richie cut his performance short after becoming dizzy on stage.

He attempted to reassure the audience with a joke about performing while seated, telling the crowd: “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down.”

Two concerts were subsequently postponed while the singer rested and returned to full health, and he was back performing by June 30.

Richie later appeared to put fans’ concerns to rest in July, when he shared an upbeat update on Instagram.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love,” he wrote. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

He also reflected positively on his tour dates, describing shows in Pittsburgh and Detroit as “an absolute joy” and promising fans in Toronto they would “party all night long”.

The latest hospitalisation, however, has temporarily taken the veteran performer off the road.

Lionel Richie promises UK tour return soon!

Richie is currently touring with Earth, Wind & Fire on their joint Sing a Song All Night Long tour.

His next scheduled performance is on September 26 in San Francisco.

The concert will mark his return to the stage following his recent hospital stay, after a summer in which he also postponed two performances following an onstage health scare.

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