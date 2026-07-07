Lionel Richie gives update on his health after being hospitalised mid-show

Lionel Richie has thanked fans for their support and shared a reassuring health update after an on-stage health incident. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The music legend has shared a positive health update after a frightening on-stage incident cut short his concert.

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Lionel Richie has thanked fans for their support and shared a reassuring health update after an on-stage health incident forced him to postpone part of his latest tour.

The 77-year-old music icon took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal he is "doing well" after falling ill during a concert in Minnesota, where he was forced to leave the stage before the show had finished.

Sharing a carousel of photographs from recent performances, Lionel wrote: "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."

The 77-year-old music icon took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal he is "doing well" after falling ill. Picture: Getty

The singer also reflected on recent tour stops, writing: "Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together."

He ended the post by looking ahead to his next show, adding: "See you in Toronto... let's party all night long!"

Lionel's upbeat message comes less than a week after he was forced to abandon a performance midway through after telling fans he had become "dizzy."

The update comes after Lionel alarmed concertgoers when he was forced to cut short a performance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota after becoming unwell on stage.

The 'Hello' singer had been performing for around 55 minutes when fans noticed something was wrong.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Lionel paused during a performance of his hit 'Dancing on the Ceiling' before sitting down on part of the stage.

He then admitted to the audience that he was feeling lightheaded. "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down," he joked.

Fan-recorded footage showed Lionel moving to the piano, where he remained seated while performing 'Three Times a Lady'.

Shortly afterwards, he left the stage, with audience members initially believing it was a brief interval.

However, after waiting around 40 minutes, fans were informed that the remainder of the show had been cancelled, according to the outlet.

Following the incident, Lionel was advised by doctors to take time away from performing. An announcement shared on Instagram confirmed that two upcoming concerts - in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio - had been postponed while the singer recovered.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Lionel paused during a performance of his hit 'Dancing on the Ceiling' before sitting down on part of the stage. Picture: Getty

"Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows," the statement read in part.

"Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans."

No further details about the nature of Lionel's illness have been released.

Despite the unexpected setback, the singer's latest social media post appears to reassure fans that he is on the mend and preparing to resume his tour.

Lionel Richie promises UK tour return soon!

Lionel has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than five decades, first finding fame as a member of the Commodores before launching a hugely successful solo career with hits including 'Hello', 'All Night Long (All Night)', 'Say You, Say Me' and 'Stuck on You'.

Alongside his music career, he has become a familiar face on television as a judge on American Idol, helping mentor the next generation of performers.

Barring any further setbacks, Lionel is still expected to perform in the UK at King Charles' Sandringham Estate on August 20, as part of HeritageLive Festivals’ series of large-scale outdoor concerts.

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