Lionel Richie left stunned by American Idol performer: 'Greatest I’ve ever seen on this stage'

American Idol delivered one of its most talked-about moments ever this week, as a standout performance left judge Lionel Richie struggling for words. Picture: ABC

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The music legend was left speechless after a powerful performance that brought the judges to their feet.

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American Idol delivered one of its most talked-about moments ever this week, as a standout performance left judge Lionel Richie struggling for words.

Contestant Keyla Richardson took to the stage with a powerful rendition of 'With a Little Help From My Friends' by The Beatles, delivering a performance that quickly became the highlight of the night.

The 29-year-old singer, who is also a single mother and music teacher from Florida, dedicated her performance to the people who have supported her journey.

Contestant Keyla Richardson (pictured) took to the stage with a powerful rendition of 'With a Little Help From My Friends 'by The Beatles. Picture: ABC

Her vocals drew immediate comparisons to icons like Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. Picture: ABC

Her vocals drew immediate comparisons to icons like Janis Joplin and Tina Turner, setting the tone for an emotional response from the judging panel.

Lionel Richie, clearly overwhelmed, reacted with unfiltered praise. “I have never. I have never ever! I’ve been on American Idol since I was that big,” he said. “I have never had any contestant walk out on this stage and tear the place up.”

He went even further moments later, adding: “The place got blown up. That Janis Joplin sounding, Tina Turner sounding. I don’t know who you are, but that right there was the greatest performance I have ever seen on this stage,” he added.

Guest judge Keke Palmer was equally moved, revealing she had been brought to tears during rehearsals.

“That voice was ancestral, girl. What you’re doing is more than just singing. You’re embodying spirit through song," Keke said.

Judges (L to R) Lionel Richie, Keke Palmer and Carrie Underwood were stunned by Keyla's performance. Picture: ABC

After the live performance, she drew a striking comparison: “The last time I’ve seen somebody make me feel like this and get people turned up like this, her name was Fantasia Barrino. And she won American Idol.”

Fellow judge Carrie Underwood praised Richardson’s natural presence on stage, saying: “You don’t think about what you’re doing as it’s happening. It just flows out of you. You were in the moment, you were having fun with the audience.

"It was from the heavens to Keyla and then out to us. It was spectacular.”

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan summed it up simply with: “You’re just here to let what God has given you come out.”

Keyla Richardson has been building momentum throughout the competition. She first caught attention during her audition with a performance of 'Glitter in the Air' by Pink, which moved Bryan to tears.

Lionel Richie (pictured) was full of priase after the powerful performance that brought the judges to their feet. Picture: ABC

Fellow judge Carrie Underwood praised Richardson’s natural presence on stage. Picture: ABC

Her experience extends beyond the show; she previously reached the final stages of BET’s Sunday Best and later scored a number one on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with her single 'So Good'.

Outside of performing, Keyla works as a music teacher and serves as a worship leader at her church, with her young son among her biggest supporters.

As the competition heats up, viewers will soon discover who makes it into the next stage, with the Top 14 set to be revealed during the first live show on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Keyla Richardson | With A Little Help From My Friends | Top 20 Perform | American Idol 2026

Keyla’s performance, however, has already secured its place as one of the season’s defining moments.

The moment comes after Lionel Richie announced he's due to perform a one-off concert in the UK this summer.

The 76-year-old star will perform at an exclusive headline show at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on August 20 as part of the HeritageLive concert series.